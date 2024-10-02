New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish look – and do some good in the process

Quick Summary A new Casio G-Shock range is designed to look good and do good too. Crafted to honour the work of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, these are a sweet option for most people.

In the world of watches, you'll see a lot of new models flying around. Brands are never set, always offering a new variant or a redesigned collection to try and tempt you free of your hard earned cash.

That's especially true of the Casio G-Shock family. With a wide array of different model families throughout the brand's catalogue, it feels like we see a new range from the brand every other week.

Some are more important than others, though – and this one may be the most important one yet. That's because the new duo of 5600 models from the brand are made in aid of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The brand is actually donating $20,000 to the foundation this year, regardless of sales. These models, then, are more of a marker for the wearer. A chance to show support for the pink ribbon, in a manner which is befitting of your style.

You'll find all of the usual specs on offer. The watch is shock resistant, of course, and is also water resistant to 200m. It's not a traditional dive watch, but it should be good enough for the water-based activities of most people.

A quartet of buttons surround the dial in the four corners, allowing users to control the functions of the watch. That includes an LED backlight for viewing the time in the dark, as well as controls for the stopwatch functionality.

Users will have a choice of two colour options for the watch, too. With the theme of the pink ribbon, there is of course a hot pink model. That's certainly a vivid choice – it's my pick of the pair – though it will be too much for some.

For those people, there's also a more traditional-looking black piece. That uses pink for some of the dial accents, ensuring the piece stays on brand.

Priced at just $99 (approx. £75 / AU$144) this is certain to be a hit with users. Whether you opt for the vivid pink or the more muted black option, there's an option for everyone, giving you a way to support a good cause and be stylish at the same time.