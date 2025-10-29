Killer Casio G-Shock now half price in unmissable early Black Friday deal

In my opinion, every watch collection needs to include a Casio G-Shock. The iconic resin-cased timepieces have taken on a markedly more fashionable standing in recent years, making them a great option as a do-it-all watch.

I personally own quite a few, and there's every chance another will be winging its way to my doorstep soon. That's because one of my favourite G-Shock's of last year is half price at Goldsmiths – now just £49!

That's an absolute bargain. The model itself comes from the Beach Time Lapse range, which was first unveiled back in May 2024.

The cornerstone of that collection was the crystal on the front, which is affected with a process of vapour deposition to create a coloured, morphing effect. That moves between blue and red, and appears to change as you move your wrist – seriously cool.

Now, you may well be questioning my sanity at this point. After all, temperatures in the UK have just plummeted, so the idea of anything beach-themed at the moment feels distinctly out of place.

I don't think that's an issue with this model, though. While there's definitely a summer-ready aesthetic at play, the snowy white resin will definitely fit in even on duller days. If you're not feeling bold enough for that, give the black resin version a try – it's on the same deal!

Regardless of which colour you opt for, you're getting a killer watch for a great price. You'll enjoy the same 200m of water resistance which has become an expected standard for these watches. That's enough for it to comfortably masquerade as a dive watch when called upon.

You'll also find G-Shock staples like a timer and a stopwatch, which are really handy for everyday applications. Similar models comfortably sell for more than double this price, and even they don't feel overpriced. This is a certified bargain – and one which I can't see hanging around for too long. If you want to snag one, I'd act fast.