Best Black Friday 2025 deals on dive watches – bargains from TAG Heuer, Seiko, Citizen and more

Black Friday may still be over a week away, but you'd be forgiven for not knowing with the volume of early sales events on. For fans of the best watches, that makes this the best time of year to add something new to your collection.

I've been trawling through the listings for a few weeks now, keeping my eye on all of the early deals worthy of your cash. Here, I've specifically picked out the very best dive watch deals, for all of your underwater pursuits.

FAQs

What's the point of a dive watch?

Traditionally, dive watches were the professional tools used by professional divers. These watches enjoyed high levels of water resistance and a rotating bezel which could be used to time decompression stages, or monitor how much time they had used their oxygen tank for.

These days, they're mostly worn by city slickers and office dwellers who enjoy the added peace of mind those hardy specs offer.

Which brands make good dive watches?

There are many brands which offer fantastic dive watches, many of which are mentioned in the listing above. While some may jump straight to models like the Rolex Submariner, scratching the surface reveals a wealth of other – sometimes even better – watches for your hard-earned cash.

Doxa, for example, is well-regarded in the segment, with a long history of producing excellent dive watches. Seiko may not be as specialised, but its range of dive watches are superb, and offer great value for money.

Even more modern brands can offer something. For example, Detrash watches seek to remove waste from the ocean, with recycled materials and charitable donations which helps them to stand out from the crowd.