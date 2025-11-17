Best Black Friday 2025 deals on dive watches – bargains from TAG Heuer, Seiko, Citizen and more
Grab a killer dive watch for less this Black Friday
Black Friday may still be over a week away, but you'd be forgiven for not knowing with the volume of early sales events on. For fans of the best watches, that makes this the best time of year to add something new to your collection.
I've been trawling through the listings for a few weeks now, keeping my eye on all of the early deals worthy of your cash. Here, I've specifically picked out the very best dive watch deals, for all of your underwater pursuits.
T3's Top Three
- Detrash dive watch: £40 off with FREE strap
- TAG Heuer Aquaracer: over £1,000 off
- Special edition Seiko: 33% off
Under £500
Save over £200 on this retro-styled dive watch.
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!
Save £150 on this bold Seiko dive watch.
This titanium dive is a bargain with a 44% price drop.
A gorgeous piece with over £100 off.
Hamilton's dive watches are underrated and a bargain at this price.
It's a little larger than most, but this diver is timeless.
Under £1,000
Save over £150 on the Tissot Seastar!
This special edition Seiko is 33% off right now.
Under £2,000
Grab something snazzy with a 40% price cut.
Save £588 on the gorgeous Oris dive watch.
The iconic dive watch with a healthy price cut.
Under £5,000
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.
A massive saving on an awful lot of watch.
FAQs
What's the point of a dive watch?
Traditionally, dive watches were the professional tools used by professional divers. These watches enjoyed high levels of water resistance and a rotating bezel which could be used to time decompression stages, or monitor how much time they had used their oxygen tank for.
These days, they're mostly worn by city slickers and office dwellers who enjoy the added peace of mind those hardy specs offer.
Which brands make good dive watches?
There are many brands which offer fantastic dive watches, many of which are mentioned in the listing above. While some may jump straight to models like the Rolex Submariner, scratching the surface reveals a wealth of other – sometimes even better – watches for your hard-earned cash.
Doxa, for example, is well-regarded in the segment, with a long history of producing excellent dive watches. Seiko may not be as specialised, but its range of dive watches are superb, and offer great value for money.
Even more modern brands can offer something. For example, Detrash watches seek to remove waste from the ocean, with recycled materials and charitable donations which helps them to stand out from the crowd.
