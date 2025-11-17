Jump to category:

Best Black Friday 2025 deals on dive watches – bargains from TAG Heuer, Seiko, Citizen and more

Grab a killer dive watch for less this Black Friday

Black Friday may still be over a week away, but you'd be forgiven for not knowing with the volume of early sales events on. For fans of the best watches, that makes this the best time of year to add something new to your collection.

I've been trawling through the listings for a few weeks now, keeping my eye on all of the early deals worthy of your cash. Here, I've specifically picked out the very best dive watch deals, for all of your underwater pursuits.

T3's Top Three

Under £500

Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £290 at Goldsmiths
Save over £200 on this retro-styled dive watch.

View Deal
Detrash Great White
Detrash Great White: was £375 now £335 at detrash.com
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
Save £150 on this bold Seiko dive watch.

View Deal
Citizen Promaster Diver Super Titanium
Citizen Promaster Diver Super Titanium: was £795 now £445 at Beaverbrooks
This titanium dive is a bargain with a 44% price drop.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex King Samurai
Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £560 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter
A gorgeous piece with over £100 off.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths
Hamilton's dive watches are underrated and a bargain at this price.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex 45mm
Seiko Prospex 45mm: was £780 now £477 at Beaverbrooks
It's a little larger than most, but this diver is timeless.

Under £1,000

Tissot Seastar 1000
Tissot Seastar 1000: was £770 now £615 at Chisholm Hunter
Save over £150 on the Tissot Seastar!

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965 Diver
Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965 Diver: was £1,160 now £774 at Beaverbrooks
This special edition Seiko is 33% off right now.

Under £2,000

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf: was £1,699 now £1,019.40 at Jura Watches
Grab something snazzy with a 40% price cut.

View Deal
Oris Divers Sixty-Five
Oris Divers Sixty-Five: was £2,100 now £1,512 at Beaverbrooks
Save £588 on the gorgeous Oris dive watch.

View Deal
Doxa Sub 300
Doxa Sub 300: was £2,590 now £1,705.50 at Chisholm Hunter
The iconic dive watch with a healthy price cut.

Under £5,000

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5: was £3,100 now £2,092 at Beaverbrooks
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.

View Deal
Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton
Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton: was £4,150 now £2,855.25 at Chisholm Hunter
A massive saving on an awful lot of watch.

FAQs

What's the point of a dive watch?

Traditionally, dive watches were the professional tools used by professional divers. These watches enjoyed high levels of water resistance and a rotating bezel which could be used to time decompression stages, or monitor how much time they had used their oxygen tank for.

These days, they're mostly worn by city slickers and office dwellers who enjoy the added peace of mind those hardy specs offer.

Which brands make good dive watches?

There are many brands which offer fantastic dive watches, many of which are mentioned in the listing above. While some may jump straight to models like the Rolex Submariner, scratching the surface reveals a wealth of other – sometimes even better – watches for your hard-earned cash.

Doxa, for example, is well-regarded in the segment, with a long history of producing excellent dive watches. Seiko may not be as specialised, but its range of dive watches are superb, and offer great value for money.

Even more modern brands can offer something. For example, Detrash watches seek to remove waste from the ocean, with recycled materials and charitable donations which helps them to stand out from the crowd.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

