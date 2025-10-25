5 rare Rolex Daytona models added to legendary watch auction next month – including the iconic Paul Newman Daytona

Quick Summary The Phillips Decade One auction is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the horological calendar. Now, five Rolex Daytona models have been added to the lots.

Next month, the Phillips Decade One watch auction will take place in Geneva, Switzerland. Designed to celebrate the first decade of watch auctions for the Phillips Watch Department, the even looks set to showcase some of the most desirable pieces in existence.

Previously, we reported on an incredibly rare Patek Philippe reference 1518 with a steel case, which is set to go under the hammer. That's one of just four known examples of that model – it's rarer than a Spice Girl!

Then, news emerged of another pair of 1518 models which would join the steel version. That includes a "common" yellow gold model, as well as the pink-on-pink version, which pairs a rose gold case with a salmon dial.

Now, five iconic Rolex Daytona variants have been announced – including four of the sought-after Paul Newman Daytona. Let's dive in and take a look at what's being included from the legendary crown brand.

Up first is one of the earliest examples of an 18 carat yellow gold Daytona. One of around 300 made in a production run of around 14,000, this is a real rarity, and is believed to be one of the cleanest examples currently on the market.

Next is a version known as the Oyster Sotto, which – with less than 30 known examples – is one of the rarest steel Daytona models on the market. This one shows some transitional details, making it a real peach for collectors.

The third installment sees the ref. 6241, which has been crafted in 14 carat gold for the American market. This particular example is one of only a few watches with a champagne dial, and is a rare example which is beautifully preserved.

The last of the Paul Newman references is a stainless steel Musketeer variant. That features sloped edges on the sub-dial, but also features a stamped case back with the reference 6242. That was never produced, and gives this one some added significance for collectors.

Up last is a much more modern example, coming from 1988. This prototype model is among the first automatic versions of the iconic chronograph, and features a jumbled spec sheet which is firmly mid-transition. It's a must-have for any Rolex collector.

The Phillips Decade One auction will take place on the 8th and 9th of November at the Hôtel Président in Geneva.