Protein Works expands its wellness lineup with two collagen-infused drinks

After a huge rise in collagen-based products over the last year, Protein Works has listened to consumer demand and launched two collagen-infused beverages. Collagen Protein Coffee and Clear Collagen 360 are set to become some of the best supplements to take in the upcoming months.
Once primarily seen as a beauty supplement, collagen is now a high-demand health and wellness supplement. The benefits of taking collagen are huge, but it can be used for specific health concerns as well, such as joint and muscle recovery. Consumers have also shown a keen interest in consuming collagen in different forms, making it the perfect product for Protein Works to offer.
Protein Works entered the wellness market in 2019 with its Super Greens Powder, but this is the first time the brand has focused on a collagen-based product.
Clear Collagen 360
Clear Collagen 360 is a refreshing collagen powder designed to support skin health, strong joints, healthy hair and overall wellness. It's packed with Type 1 and 3 collagen, and also includes vitamin C, zinc and selenium to help boost collagen absorption, protect cells from oxidative stress and keep skin and hair looking their best.
It's available in Apple and Lemon Twist, Summer Berry Burst and Unflavoured, and there's 13g of protein each shake. A 480g bag is priced at £21.99, which provides around 35 shakes.
Collagen Protein Coffee
For coffee and wellness lovers, Collagen Protein Coffee offers a premium blend of Brazilian coffee infused with collagen peptides and vitamin C. It's also low in sugar, meaning your blood sugar levels won't unexpectedly spike.
Flavours includes American and Caramel Latte, and there's 19g of protein in each brew. A 475g bag provides around 20 coffees, and is priced at £23.99.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
To celebrate the launch of Protein Works’ new collagen-infused beverages, the brand is offering an exclusive discount. Use code EXCLUSIVE at checkout to enjoy an additional 10% off, on top of existing sale prices. This offer expires on November 24th.
While this is positioned as a special offer for the new launches, the code works sitewide, so you can stock up on anything else you might need.
Check out what happened when I took collagen everyday for two months before you go.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Pure's new Classic Mini is a "portable radio powerhouse"
The latest addition to the retro-themed Classic DAB+ radio range is attractive and affordable too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
The ultimate racing simulator is also a work of art
Who wouldn't want Prodrive's premium simulator in their home?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
These Ozlo sleep earbuds have a built-in alarm and audio masking – but they’ll cost you
The brains behind Bose have debuted the most advanced sleep earbuds
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
The Philips Hue Twilight adds smart controls to your bedside lamp – but can it actually help you wake up naturally?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 things you need to check before using an electric blanket, according to expert
Home safety expert reveals his tips on ensuring your electric blanket is safe to use
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Loop's new sleep-specific earplugs let you finally drown out your snoring partner
Suffering from poor-quality sleep? This latest launch might be the answer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This is why you should be taking more baths this time of year, according to a doctor
Were you aware of this?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
3 breathing exercises that reduce your chances of catching a cold this winter
Use these breathing practices to build heat in your body during the winter months and boost your immune system
By Kat Bayly Published
-
SAD lamps: Why using one while doing yoga could prevent seasonal affective disorder
How to increase your serotonin levels through yoga and light therapy
By Kat Bayly Published
-
Warrior Addict The Warrior Mat review: superb grip, simple design and high performance
Is the Warrior Addict The Warrior Mat the perfect option for all types of yoga and any yogi?
By Kat Bayly Published