Protein Works expands its wellness lineup with two collagen-infused drinks

Protein Works has added to its wellness supplement lineup with the addition of two collagen-infused drinks. Collagen Protein Coffee and Clear Collagen 360 both contain Type 1 and 3 collagen, as well as a variety of other vitamins.

After a huge rise in collagen-based products over the last year, Protein Works has listened to consumer demand and launched two collagen-infused beverages. Collagen Protein Coffee and Clear Collagen 360 are set to become some of the best supplements to take in the upcoming months.

Once primarily seen as a beauty supplement, collagen is now a high-demand health and wellness supplement. The benefits of taking collagen are huge, but it can be used for specific health concerns as well, such as joint and muscle recovery. Consumers have also shown a keen interest in consuming collagen in different forms, making it the perfect product for Protein Works to offer.

Protein Works entered the wellness market in 2019 with its Super Greens Powder, but this is the first time the brand has focused on a collagen-based product.

Clear Collagen 360

Clear Collagen 360 is a refreshing collagen powder designed to support skin health, strong joints, healthy hair and overall wellness. It's packed with Type 1 and 3 collagen, and also includes vitamin C, zinc and selenium to help boost collagen absorption, protect cells from oxidative stress and keep skin and hair looking their best.

It's available in Apple and Lemon Twist, Summer Berry Burst and Unflavoured, and there's 13g of protein each shake. A 480g bag is priced at £21.99, which provides around 35 shakes.

(Image credit: Protein Works)

Collagen Protein Coffee

For coffee and wellness lovers, Collagen Protein Coffee offers a premium blend of Brazilian coffee infused with collagen peptides and vitamin C. It's also low in sugar, meaning your blood sugar levels won't unexpectedly spike.

Flavours includes American and Caramel Latte, and there's 19g of protein in each brew. A 475g bag provides around 20 coffees, and is priced at £23.99.

(Image credit: Protein Works)

To celebrate the launch of Protein Works’ new collagen-infused beverages, the brand is offering an exclusive discount. Use code EXCLUSIVE at checkout to enjoy an additional 10% off, on top of existing sale prices. This offer expires on November 24th.

While this is positioned as a special offer for the new launches, the code works sitewide, so you can stock up on anything else you might need.

