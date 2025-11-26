It’s officially time to ditch your old vacuum – these Black Friday floorcare deals are the best I've seen so far

As someone who’s constantly reviewing and testing the best vacuum cleaners, I like to think I’ve got a good grasp on which models actually deserve your attention. Sure, there are a few big names that reliably dominate the top spots, but even then, choosing a new vacuum can feel a bit overwhelming – especially if you don’t know where to start.

Now that Black Friday has officially arrived,, I know a lot of you are gearing up to secure the best deals. However, instead of scrolling through endless pages of discounts, let me do the work for you – it is my job after all.

Below, you’ll find my top picks across robot, corded and cordless vacuums – all of which have seriously impressive price drops.

Robot

Cordless

Ultenic U20: was £239 now £133.05 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ One of our favourite budget cordless vacuum cleaners is now even cheaper for Black Friday. Take a look at our full review so you can find out why we love it so much.

Shark PowerDetect Pet: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Shark UK Read more Read less ▼ The Shark PowerDetect Pet was our best cordless model from 2024, and not a lot has come close since. That said, £200 for Black Friday means it's a good time to try for yourself.

Corded

Shark Classic NV602UK: was £199.99 now £116 at Shark UK Read more Read less ▼ With two floor modes for carpets and hard floors, the Shark Classic NV602UK is a great all-rounder. Now, it's at a great price as well, at just over £100.