It’s officially time to ditch your old vacuum – these Black Friday floorcare deals are the best I've seen so far
Including big price drops across cordless, corded and robot models
As someone who’s constantly reviewing and testing the best vacuum cleaners, I like to think I’ve got a good grasp on which models actually deserve your attention. Sure, there are a few big names that reliably dominate the top spots, but even then, choosing a new vacuum can feel a bit overwhelming – especially if you don’t know where to start.
Now that Black Friday has officially arrived,, I know a lot of you are gearing up to secure the best deals. However, instead of scrolling through endless pages of discounts, let me do the work for you – it is my job after all.
Below, you’ll find my top picks across robot, corded and cordless vacuums – all of which have seriously impressive price drops.
Robot
£450 off such an advanced robot vacuum cleaner is pretty impressive – read our full review to find out why this deal is such a steal.
We love a robot vacuum from Eufy, and now one of it's best-sellers in £200 off in Currys' Black Friday sale. Grab yours whilst you still can.
Another robot vacuum from Dreame, but this recently achieved an impressive five stars in its full review. The Matrix10 Ultra really is in a league of its own.
The Dyson 360 Vis Nav has had a huge £500 discount in Very’s Black Friday sale. Read our full Dyson 360 Vis Nav review for more details.
Designed for superior cleaning performance, the Roborock Qrevo is a perfect choice if you want to stay as hands-off as possible.
Cordless
One of our favourite budget cordless vacuum cleaners is now even cheaper for Black Friday. Take a look at our full review so you can find out why we love it so much.
Great for both wet and dry cleaning, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is now £200 off at Currys. Read our full Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review for more details.
The Shark PowerDetect Pet was our best cordless model from 2024, and not a lot has come close since. That said, £200 for Black Friday means it's a good time to try for yourself.
If you want something compact that still has impressive suction, look no further than the AirRAM 2 K9. Read our full review to find out more.
This deal comes with six attachments for versatile cleaning, including crevice and combination tools, and multiple cleaner heads. Read our full Dyson V12 Detect review for more details.
Corded
The Henry vacuum is still hard to beat when it comes to suction power, and this Black Friday, it's the cheapest at B&Q.
With two floor modes for carpets and hard floors, the Shark Classic NV602UK is a great all-rounder. Now, it's at a great price as well, at just over £100.
The Dyson UP34 is another great quality vacuum cleaner from Dyson. Easy to handle with effective pick up and vacuum cleaning, and now priced at just under £200.
This Miele Boost CX1 Pulse vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction with a compact design, and it's perfect for homes where space is limited. Grab yours for £120 cheaper at Currys.
The Hoover HL4 Push&Lift Pet is a hybrid corded and cordless vacuum cleaner, so you get the best of both worlds.
