Forget Shark – this Eufy robot vacuum is better than half price in Black Friday deal

Black Friday might not officially start until 28th November, but you won’t want to miss this deal if you’re looking for a discounted robot vacuum cleaner .

Right now at Amazon, the Eufy C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is better than half price, taking it down to its cheapest ever price on record.

Shop the Eufy C10 deal now

Originally priced at £399, the Eufy C10 is now just £179, thanks to this 55% price cut.

Compared to Shark or Roborock, Eufy isn’t as big of a name in the robot vacuum world – but that doesn’t mean its robot vacuum cleaners aren’t exceptional. In fact, we’ve tested a fair few Eufy robot vacs in our time, and they truly are impressive, in terms of their suction power, design and navigation.

The Eufy C10 is one of the more basic options that Eufy has under its belt, so if you want something simple or are a robot vacuum newbie, then the Eufy C10 will definitely fit the bill. The Eufy app is also very easy to use, so this Eufy C10 deal is a no brainer if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a robot vacuum.

Eufy C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £179 at Amazon Save £220 (55%) on the Eufy C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This ultra-slim robot vacuum measures just 2.85-inches so it takes up minimal space in your home and can easily reach underneath beds, sofas and desks, as well as fit around tight corners.

Powered by 4,000 Pa suction, the Eufy C10 easily cleans up dirt, debris and even hair. It has a rolling brush that stays untangled pretty well, and it works across multiple floor types, including carpet. To ensure it gets close to the corners, the Eufy C10 has a CornerRover arm to increase its coverage without bumping into anything or needing assistance.

The Eufy C10 comes with an auto-empty station which charges the robot vacuum and empties it, too. It has a three litre dust bag that collects the vacuum’s dirt and realistically, you should only need to empty it every two months or so.

Compatible with the Eufy app, users can turn the Eufy C10 on or off remotely, so it can clean your home before you arrive home from work. The app also allows you to customise your cleaning schedules, and edit your cleaning paths – something that the Eufy C10 maps out upon first use with its Point Laser Navigation system.

Now with 55% off for Black Friday, the Eufy C10 is a handy beginners robot vacuum cleaner that’s definitely worth the cost of keeping your home clean.