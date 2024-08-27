The YETI French Press is exactly what I needed on my last camping trip

QUICK SUMMARY YETI has launched the new French Press in a range of colours and sizes. Available in 34oz and 64oz, the YETI Rambler French Press has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hotter for longer. The YETI French Press is available to buy now, with prices starting at £110 / $110.

YETI has added to its popular collection of outdoor products with its new French Press. Available in 34oz and 64oz sizes and in an array of bright, neutral and pastel colours, the YETI French Press is exactly what I needed for my latest camping trip.

YETI is known for its collection of the best cool boxes , but it’s also the most reliable brand to look to if you’re in need of outdoor-related products that make your camping or hiking trip a little bit smoother. Case in point: the new YETI French Press is ideal for taking teas, coffee and other hot drinks with you on the go, and it comes in a stylish package.

French presses might sound or look complicated, but they’re actually one of the most popular ways to make coffee. They don’t use any paper filters – unlike some of the best pour over coffee machines – and instead fully immerse and brew coffee beans with hot water, before you push down the plunger to separate the grounds from the water.

The YETI French Press does just that, and while it can be used in your home, it’s also an ideal travel, hiking and camping companion. Part of the Rambler collection, the YETI French Press has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hotter for longer, and a Tritan lid for simple pouring on-the-go.

(Image credit: YETI)

Like traditional French presses, the YETI French Press has a GroundsControl Filter that separates the grounds from your brew. It’s been engineered to stop the brewing process after plunging so that it doesn’t over-extract your coffee and so your drink remains hot.

I recently went camping, and the main thing I missed over my weekend in the wilderness was good coffee. Sitting in a field without access to electricity means it’s quite difficult to make a morning brew, and the drinks that I managed to make tasted too weak or too strong. The YETI French Press would be the perfect companion for a camping trip, as it makes good quality coffee from wherever you are, and it has a stylish design which is often lacking when it comes to camping equipment.

The YETI French Press is available in 34oz and 64oz sizes at YETI , with the former costing £110 / $110 and the latter priced at £130 / $130.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors