Your Samsung fridge just got a whole lot smarter, thanks to this One UI upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Starting from September 2025, Samsung is upgrading its smart home appliances with its One UI software. This move is designed to offer long-term software support, advanced security and AI features to your Samsung fridges and washing machines.

Your Samsung smart fridge just got a whole lot smarter, thanks to this new One UI upgrade. Starting from September 2025, Samsung is rolling out One UI to its smart home appliances, a move that’s been long-awaited by many.

For the less tech-savvy of us – myself included – let’s quickly explain what One UI is. Samsung’s One UI software is its user interface that’s already on its line-up of Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and TVs. It offers a more connected user experience, where you can personalise your devices and enhance your security.

The fact that One UI hasn’t already been added to Samsung’s line-up of home appliances is quite a surprise, especially considering the brand’s expansion into AI features within its fridges. But all good things come to those who wait, and it means your Samsung appliances can now connect more smoothly with your other Samsung devices, apps and services.

So, what can you expect from this One UI upgrade? For starters, Bixby voice control, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung SmartThings and Gallery will now be available across all screen types for device interactions and entertainment – I can only assume that this also means the screens on your Samsung fridge, as well.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Speaking of which, Samsung’s 2025 fridge freezer range with Family Hub and 9-inch screens will get upgraded AI Vision Inside, which recognises more fresh and packaged foods.

Samsung has refreshed its One UI design and interface, so you can receive more personalised and relevant information, like weather updates, recipes, schedules and home insights. This new design will also be available on its 2024 range of fridges and washing machines , as well as its newer collections.

The One UI upgrade has also enhanced Bixby, so it now supports Voice ID. This means it can recognise user voices on shared devices so it can personalise your experience, like recommending recipes with specific allergies in mind.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Due to these enhancements, Samsung has upped its security and extended its protection across devices, including refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers, air conditioners , and slide-in induction ranges. In particular, screen appliances will be updated with Knox Security, Passkey support and Credential Synch encryption.

Samsung’s smart home appliances aren’t exactly cheap, which is why the brand has extended this upgrade and support to its 2024 and 2025 line-ups. But Samsung is also committing to 7 years of software updates for its appliances so you can prolong their lifespan and stay up-to-date with any changes and features.