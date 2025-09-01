Your older Samsung Galaxy phone just got an essential AI-powered upgrade for free

Quick Summary If you use an older Samsung Galaxy device – great news! There's a big feature which is rolling out as part of the One UI 8 beta.

If you're an Android phone fan, chances are you've used a Samsung device at some point in your life. The Korean brand has long been a favourite for many, offering stellar quality in both hardware and software stakes.

If you're still using an older handset from the brand – good news! It has just pushed an update via the One UI 8 beta, which sees the Samsung Galaxy S24 range snag one of the best features from the Samsung Galaxy S25.

That's the Now Brief feature, which is the brand's take on the perfect integration of AI-powered updates. Users will receive a personalised briefing a few times per day, which covers everything from the weather updates to details from your calendar.

The feature has even evolved since it first came out, with new features like a parking spot reminder and YouTube recommendations appearing too. There's even now an audio playback feature, which allows users to listen to the briefing rather than reading it.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The move onto older handsets – albeit only those a generation previous – should be viewed as a great sign. It means that those who have older handsets don't have to be concerned about their devices becoming obsolete more quickly.

With the stable version of the One UI 8 beta software expected to arrive on Galaxy S25 series devices as soon as next month, this shouldn't be the last we hear on this front. The operating system is expected to arrive on devices as far back as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is great news for anyone who isn't ready to update just yet.

It's expected to be a busy end to the year for the brand, too. After already showcasing new Android phones and a landmark foldable phone – as well as the first slim phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – rumours suggest the Galaxy S25 FE will come soon, alongside the long-awaited Project Moohan.

