More Samsung Galaxy owners with older phones just got Android 16 and One UI 8

Quick Summary Samsung has started the rollout of the One UI 8 beta to an older selection of devices. If you have the Galaxy S23, you'll soon be able to try Android 16 and One UI 8 for yourself.

Samsung's move towards Android 16 is underway and having dropped the ball with Android 15, there's plenty of interest in the progress of Google's latest software with One UI 8.

While the new operating system made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in July, it's now available to more devices.

We're not quite at the stage where Samsung is going to push the button on the final roll-out for One UI 8 – instead we're still pushing our way through beta access. Samsung's One UI beta programme gives phone owners access to the new software to try it out, although it's not final and some features might not work as expected.

The Samsung One UI beta programme officially started in May 2025 with the Galaxy S25, but over the past month we've seen that expand the Galaxy S24 and other models.

Now it's the turn of an older tranche of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A36 and A35, as well as the Galaxy A55 and A54, according to 9to5Google.

It's expected that the final roll-out of the software will take place later this month, at which point Samsung will move to update eligible phones to the latest software, with the benefits of Android 16 and One UI 8.

How to access the One UI 8 beta

If you have a phone that's on the list of supported devices for the beta (the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 should be joining soon, too), then you can get access to the beta through the Samsung Members app.

You might not have noticed the Samsung Members app, as it blends into the bloatware that Samsung puts on its devices – but it's key to getting enrolled on the One UI beta programme.

Head into the app and often you'll find that One UI beta opt-in as a tile on the homescreen. For me it was right at the bottom. If you can join the scheme, you'll see the details there.

Remember that this isn't final software and there could be some parts that don't work or are missing compared to the final version.

Samsung fans should also be aware that there's another Samsung launch expected this week, which should see the Galaxy S25 FE announced.