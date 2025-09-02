More Samsung Galaxy owners with older phones just got Android 16 and One UI 8
Your older Samsung Galaxy phone just got a big upgrade
Quick Summary
Samsung has started the rollout of the One UI 8 beta to an older selection of devices.
If you have the Galaxy S23, you'll soon be able to try Android 16 and One UI 8 for yourself.
Samsung's move towards Android 16 is underway and having dropped the ball with Android 15, there's plenty of interest in the progress of Google's latest software with One UI 8.
While the new operating system made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in July, it's now available to more devices.
We're not quite at the stage where Samsung is going to push the button on the final roll-out for One UI 8 – instead we're still pushing our way through beta access. Samsung's One UI beta programme gives phone owners access to the new software to try it out, although it's not final and some features might not work as expected.
The Samsung One UI beta programme officially started in May 2025 with the Galaxy S25, but over the past month we've seen that expand the Galaxy S24 and other models.
Now it's the turn of an older tranche of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A36 and A35, as well as the Galaxy A55 and A54, according to 9to5Google.
It's expected that the final roll-out of the software will take place later this month, at which point Samsung will move to update eligible phones to the latest software, with the benefits of Android 16 and One UI 8.
How to access the One UI 8 beta
If you have a phone that's on the list of supported devices for the beta (the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 should be joining soon, too), then you can get access to the beta through the Samsung Members app.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You might not have noticed the Samsung Members app, as it blends into the bloatware that Samsung puts on its devices – but it's key to getting enrolled on the One UI beta programme.
Head into the app and often you'll find that One UI beta opt-in as a tile on the homescreen. For me it was right at the bottom. If you can join the scheme, you'll see the details there.
Remember that this isn't final software and there could be some parts that don't work or are missing compared to the final version.
Samsung fans should also be aware that there's another Samsung launch expected this week, which should see the Galaxy S25 FE announced.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.