Wyze’s new AI feature only tells you the important things caught on your security cameras – here’s how
Wyze adds AI feature to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription plan
QUICK SUMMARY
Wyze has introduced its NBD feature to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription.
Called ‘no big deal’, the new AI-powered feature ranks the events your security camera captures in order of importance, and then notifies you accordingly.
Wyze has just added a new AI-powered feature to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription that cuts down unnecessary notifications. The NBD or ‘no big deal’ feature uses AI to rank the importance of events caught on your cameras, and it will then notify you accordingly – here’s how it works.
Earlier this year, Wyze announced its new Cam Unlimited Pro subscription, a plan backed with AI features like Descriptive Alerts and Video Search. Now, Wyze has added the new NBD filter feature – which might be my favourite name for a feature to date – to address annoying notifications.
Wyze’s NBD feature uses an AI filter to review the events captured by your security cameras and rank them in order of importance to determine whether you need to be notified about them or not. Based on the existing Descriptive Alerts technology, NBD does this by summarising events when it detects motion and ranking them from 1 to 5.
The rankings are quite simple to understand, and Wyze’s NBD makes sure you’re only notified by events that are of high importance, so you’re not getting tons of notifications that you don’t care about. Once you receive a notification, it goes through the event in explicit detail so you don’t miss anything important.
The 1 ranking is for events that are deemed not important or routine, and 5 is for events of high importance. 3 is the middleman and covers incidents that might need attention. For example, for cars driving past your house or family members walking through rooms, the NBD filter will give this a 1 ranking.
For events like a package being delivered, Wyze’s NBD filter will likely rank this as a 3 so you’ll get a notification. For events like any unexpected noises or an unknown person getting close to your house, this would be ranked as 5 and you’ll get a notification straight away so you can act fast if necessary.
Alongside the new NBD feature, Wyze has also added 60 days cloud storage and emergency dispatch to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
