This huge Prime Day deal takes Shark's best cordless vacuum cleaner to under £200!

Keeping the house clean is up there with life's greatest chores, especially for those with kids or pets (or both). Thankfully, there are a lot of gadgets to make things a little easier.

I'm talking specifically about the best cordless vacuums, which help to keep the floor looking pristine without the annoyance of getting wrapped up in a bunch of cables.

For Amazon Prime Day, Shark has discounted the pick of the bunch, the Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro, by 35%, making it an ideal early Christmas present.

The Stratos features Anti Hair Wrap Plus tech that actively unwinds hair from the brush-roll as you clean, reducing tangles and maintenance, and its DuoClean floor head glides effortlessly between hard floors and carpet, with dual brush rollers catering to different surfaces.

One standout feature is Clean Sense IQ, a dirt-detection system that boosts suction automatically in dirtier zones, improving efficiency without manual switching.

The vacuum uses a removable battery, offering up to 60 minutes runtime (in eco mode with non-motorised tool), or you can swap in a second battery (which is sold separately or bundled in some versions) to extend runtime further.

The Stratos comes with a suite of tools: FurFins Pet Tool, multi-surface tool, anti-allergen brush and crevice nozzle, all stowed neatly in an accessory bag.

Its dust bin capacity is around 0.7 litres, and the vacuum includes Anti-Allergen Complete Seal to trap dust and allergens. LED headlights on the floor head help illuminate hidden debris.

With autumn now firmly upon us and more time to watch TV on the sofa, keep your house spick and span with this great Amazon Prime Day deal.