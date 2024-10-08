I use this Shark vacuum cleaner every week – it’s now £180 off for Prime Day

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is the perfect time to shop for household products, specifically floorcare. While vacuuming isn’t exactly the most fun job in the world, it needs to be done, and if your current vacuum is looking a little worse for wear, then this Shark vacuum cleaner deal is the one for you.

Right now, you can save £180 on the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in the Prime Day sale. I use this Shark vacuum cleaner every week and it offers a deep, precise clean every time – and now, it’s 42% off.

Originally priced at £429.99, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is now £249.99. As one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners you can buy, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has anti hair wrap technology that’s ideal for pet owners and people with long hair – like me!

To view the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner deal, click the link above or if you fancy a different Shark vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of Prime Day offers on handheld, robot, corded and upright Shark vacuums .

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £429.99 , now £249.99 at Amazon

Get the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for under £250 in the October Prime Day sale. This vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments, including a car kit, crevice and multi-surface tools. It’s also available in a copper and black colourway which is exclusive to Amazon.

I use the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on a regular basis and it’s an admirable vacuum that works well across carpet and hardwood floors. As someone who has long hair and who constantly finds my hair on every surface in my house, I’m always thoroughly impressed by how the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner doesn’t get clogged or tangled.

Using Anti Hair Wrap technology, the DuoClean floorhead stays clear of hair and prevents any blockages. It also uses Clean Sense IQ to sense dirt that you can’t always see, and it automatically adjusts its cleaning power for harder jobs. As a cordless vacuum, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a 60 minute runtime, and an ECO power mode to keep it running for longer.