Samsung's working on a robot for your pets that'll even clean up dog mess

Quick Summary
Samsung has submitted a patent for a robot that can play with your pets and clean up after them.
The patent is a 24-page document describing several details about the robot, including how it will keep your pet engaged.
Samsung is no stranger to robots, it announced the second version of its smart home companion, Ballie, earlier this year. But it looks like the company is taking things one step further, with a patent submitted for a robot that will not only engage with your pets, but clean up after them too.
The patent was spotted by MS Power User and it is made up of a 24-page document with plenty of details about the robot. Described as a mobile robot with a main body and a rotating part that allows it to move, whilst also featuring a storage box to hold smell substances.
Samsung said in the patent: "In addition to those that serve as assistants to increase users’ convenience indoor, mobile robots capable of playing with pets are also being developed."
To play with your pets, the robot's controller will start a "touch play" session, releasing an odour to attract the pet. The rotating part of the robot will then spin and the controller will measure your pet's distance and count the touches, releasing more odour to keep them engaged.
When it comes to cleaning up after your pet, the storage box has an open and close mechanism and there's a passage and airflow system to release the smell. Sensors within the robot will detect nearby objects, adjusting the smell diffusion accordingly, while weight and acidity of substances are monitored too. Pretty clever really.
It probably isn't going or replace walking the dog when you get home from work, but the patented robot could help pets be less anxious when their owners aren't home. Samsung said in the patent: “When left alone indoors, a pet may feel emotionally anxious due to loneliness and missing its owner. Accordingly, continuous research efforts have been made to methods for taking care of pets not to experience emotional anxiety even when they are not with their owner."
There's no information about when this robot might be released into the wild, but it's always interesting to know how things like this are being developed and how far technology can be pushed.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Eufy's new security camera has arrived and it's finally compatible with Apple HomeKit
The EufyCam S3 Pro is available to preorder from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I asked HP about the future of AI laptops – here's what the computing giant had to say
Following HP's OmniBook Ultra Flip reveal, its first 2-in-1 AI PC, I sat down with company execs to see what the future holds
By Mike Lowe Published
-
This Samsung microwave doubles as an air fryer and can even ferment food
Samsung reinvents the microwave with smart technology and air fryer functions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tried Samsung's new AI washing machine, and laundry is now my favourite chore
Samsung's AI ecobubble washing machine lineup is available to preorder right now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Fed up of spring cleaning? Samsung's AI calculator will organise your tasks for you
If you spend more time thinking about cleaning than actually doing it, this tool is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I got to see Samsung’s new Bespoke AI fridge freezer and this is my favourite feature
Samsung launches new Bespoke AI appliances, and the AI Family Hub fridge freezer is its smartest yet
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Samsung's new robot vacuum and mop is here, and it has some seriously cool features
The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo belongs to Samsung's new smart appliance range
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Samsung's AI home companion robot is back, and now it's a projector as well
Ballie can now control your washing machine, dispense dog food and project images and videos onto walls
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung set to unveil new AI robot vacuum cleaner and mop at CES 2024
The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo has enhanced AI features and steam cleaning
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 release date, redesign and refreshed features revealed
Samsung's second-gen smart tracker will be available from next week
By Rik Henderson Published