Philips Hue finally upgrades its app with multi-bridge support

QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has added multi-bridge support to its app.
In version 5.31 of the Philips Hue app, users can now link multiple Hue Bridges together for a more simple and integrated smart lighting system.
Smart lighting company Philips Hue has finally upgraded its app with multi-bridge support – something that users with multiple Hue Bridges will be ecstatic to hear. While the news has been kept very quiet, the 5.31 version of the Philips Hue app now has this functionality which makes it easier to link all your Bridges into a cohesive smart home system.
When it comes to investing in Philips Hue’s collection of the best smart bulbs, one key product that’s vital in the set-up process is the Philips Hue Bridge. While you don’t need to buy a Hue Bridge – as most of its smart lights are Bluetooth-enabled – having one within your smart light ecosystem unlocks a suite of features that aren’t available with just Bluetooth.
But for Philips Hue users with more than one Bridge spanned over multiple rooms and floors in their home, it was exceedingly tricky to manage or connect them together. Instead, users would have to manage each Bridge separately which was time-consuming and annoying to have to switch and juggle between multiple Bridges and ‘Homes’ in the app.
But that has now changed, as Philips Hue has introduced multi-bridge support to its app. As reported on the Hue blog, the 5.31 version of the app allows users to link multiple Hue Bridges together, so you can manage all your Hue lights directly without having to switch between Bridges and regardless of which Bridge they’re connected to.
One strange thing about this new update is that it’s been kept relatively quiet. There's been little to no mention of the new multi-bridge support by Philips Hue or on the App Store, but it’s just a feature that people who’ve upgraded their app to version 5.31 or later have started to notice.
To connect your Bridges together in the Philips Hue app, you first need to update it to version 5.31. Next, go into the Hue app settings and you should see a message in the ‘Living Areas’ section which will inform you that you can place Bridges together in one Home. When you click on this note, the app will talk you through how to connect your Bridges.
