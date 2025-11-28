People always ask me what to buy for Black Friday – here are 5 smart home deals you shouldn't skip

I’m absolutely loving the smart home deals this Black Friday. Usually the lineup is slightly underwhelming, but this year, there are loads worth shouting about.

I’ve already rounded up the three discounted gadgets I used to build my own smart home, as well the 5 smart home deals I really wish had existed when I first started. Now, it’s time to take a look at the ones I think genuinely deserve your attention. Below, you’ll find five discounted smart home gadgets that are well worth a look.

After reviewing and testing so many of the best devices, I always get asked what people should actually buy when these big shopping events roll around. Well – here you go! You'll find them all below.

Reolink Doorbell (Battery): was £119.99 now £79.99 at reolink.com Read more Read less ▼ To this day, I still think the Reolink Doorbell (Battery) is one of the best options out there. It recently earned four stars in our full review as a strong, affordable option for anyone looking to boost front-door security, and I couldn't recommend it more.

Philips Hue B22 smart bulb starter kit: was £79.99 now £39 at Philips Hue Read more Read less ▼ I will always love a smart home starter kit, and this one from Philips Hue is the best one I've seen all week. It includes the Hue Bridge, 2 x B22 smart bulbs and a smart button for just £40 – which is amazing seeing as the Bridge alone has an RRP of £49.99.

Philips Hue Festavia 250 LEDs: was £199.99 now £137.99 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ I personally think the Philips Hue Festavia are the best smart christmas tree lights out there. However, a lot of other people do too, which means they're hardly ever sale. That's why this Very deal is such a good find!