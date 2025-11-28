People always ask me what to buy for Black Friday – here are 5 smart home deals you shouldn't skip
I’m absolutely loving the smart home deals this Black Friday. Usually the lineup is slightly underwhelming, but this year, there are loads worth shouting about.
I’ve already rounded up the three discounted gadgets I used to build my own smart home, as well the 5 smart home deals I really wish had existed when I first started. Now, it’s time to take a look at the ones I think genuinely deserve your attention. Below, you’ll find five discounted smart home gadgets that are well worth a look.
After reviewing and testing so many of the best devices, I always get asked what people should actually buy when these big shopping events roll around. Well – here you go! You'll find them all below.
To this day, I still think the Reolink Doorbell (Battery) is one of the best options out there. It recently earned four stars in our full review as a strong, affordable option for anyone looking to boost front-door security, and I couldn't recommend it more.
Even thought it was launched a few years ago now, the Google Nest Hub Max is still one of the best smart displays you can buy. It's also a great first gadget to buy if you're just starting your smart home, and don't forget to check out our Google Nest Hub Max review for more details.
I will always love a smart home starter kit, and this one from Philips Hue is the best one I've seen all week. It includes the Hue Bridge, 2 x B22 smart bulbs and a smart button for just £40 – which is amazing seeing as the Bridge alone has an RRP of £49.99.
I personally think the Philips Hue Festavia are the best smart christmas tree lights out there. However, a lot of other people do too, which means they're hardly ever sale. That's why this Very deal is such a good find!
You can never go wrong with a basic security camera, and the Aqara G100 would be my choice. It's 2K, has 2-way audio and colour/IR night vision, which is pretty good going for a sub £30 price tag.
