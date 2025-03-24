Nanoleaf’s new lightstrip is perfect for your gaming monitor – and it’s cheaper than you’d think
Nanoleaf launches new PC light system and it’s seriously affordable
QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, a lighting system for gaming monitors. It connects to your gaming PC via USB-C and is designed to make your gaming more immersive.
The Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip is available to pre-order for £39.99 / $49.99.
If you’re a gamer wanting to create a more colourful and immersive gaming experience, then you’ll definitely be interested in Nanoleaf’s new lighting system. The Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip connects directly to your PC to offer stunning colour and lighting effects while you game – and it’s cheaper than you’d think.
Nanoleaf is well known for its extensive collection of the best smart lights, many of which pair with your gaming products to create a full gaming set-up, complete with colourful lights. Now, Nanoleaf has developed a new screen mirroring lighting system that connects to your PC via USB-C for easier and more versatile gaming effects.
Instead of bulky brackets or having to use a camera on your screen, the new Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip sits at the back of your monitor and extends the colours onto the wall behind it. As the system connects directly, it works to pick up data being sent to your monitor and blurs the edges of the screen to create a more immersive atmosphere.
As the name suggests, the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip mirrors what’s happening on the screen to the environment around you. The lighting system can easily respond and sync to the colours of your games, movies and music.
Compatible with 32-inch gaming monitors, the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip has a zig zag-like design so it’s easy to install and better fits the shape and corners of your PC. Once it’s installed, the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip can be controlled and customised via the Nanoleaf Desktop app which is available on Windows and macOS.
With the Nanoleaf Desktop app, the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip can unlock over 16 million colours. For those who have a Nanoleaf Premium subscription, you can also use Orchestrator mode with the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip to customise your lighting even more. But as of writing, the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip isn’t yet compatible with the mobile version of the Nanoleaf app.
The Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip is available to pre-order now for £39.99 / $49.99 at Nanoleaf.
