LG’s latest smart lamp grows indoor plants and sets the mood – but you might not get one

QUICK SUMMARY
LG has announced a new indoor gardening appliance ahead of CES 2025. The floor-standing lamp has LED lighting and a large water tank to set the mood in the home while growing plants.
No official name, pricing or availability has been confirmed yet.
Ahead of CES 2025, LG has unveiled a new indoor gardening appliance that combines smart lighting with plant growing. While it hasn’t been given a name yet, the ‘floor-standing lamp’ offers LED mood lighting and has a large water tank that keeps the plant alive and thriving.
Late last year, LG announced its CES 2025 plans, including additions to its QNED TV range. Now, LG is taking on the best smart lights and combining them with gardening in the form of its new floor-standing lamp. Suitable for apartments and homes of all sizes, the new LG smart gardening lamp is the brand’s latest ‘horticultural solution’ that encourages indoor plant growth in a stylish design.
The LG smart gardening lamp stands tall and looks like a traditional lamp with a circular base and lampshade. But in the middle of the appliance is a ‘shelf’ which houses the indoor plants or greens. It has a twenty plant, four-seed kit capacity which accommodates a wide variety of plants, and to support multiple growing cycles, it has a 1.5-gallon capacity water tank.
While the water tank takes care of hydration for you, the LG smart gardening lamp also automatically dispenses the right amount of water and nutrients for the variety and number of plants. It can also connect to the LG ThinQ app for remote management and customisable schedules, so you’re unlikely to kill your indoor plants again – unless you have a strange ‘talent’ for that!
Aside from the gardening aspect, the LG smart gardening lamp also offers adaptable LED lighting, which can help with plant growth and set the mood in your home. It has both downward and upward facing lights – the former has five intensity levels for plant growth while the latter is for colour, warmth and illumination.
This isn’t the first time that LG has introduced smart gardening appliances, as its LG Tiiun plant growing machines have proven popular with indoor plant enthusiasts. However, the LG Tiiun and its Mini version aren’t widely available and can only be bought in select countries like South Korea.
The same might also be true for the new LG smart gardening lamp, as its name, price and availability hasn’t been confirmed yet – although we hope to find out more soon as it’s formally introduced at CES.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Dreame L40 Ultra Robot Vacuum review: top notch suction with a high price tag
Powerful suction, smart navigation and a feature-packed dock make the Dreame L40 Ultra a top contender among hybrid robot cleaners - but is it worth the price?
By Lee Bell Published
-
10 minutes, no weights and this bodyweight workout for a rock-solid core
Transform your core in just 10 minutes with this no-equipment bodyweight workout – perfect for building strength and stability anytime, anywhere
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung announces new AI home screens for its smart fridges and laundry appliances
Samsung previews its CES launches, including new AI Home screens
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I’m a smart home expert – these are the best smart home releases from 2024
11 smart home releases from 2024 actually worth buying, including Amazon Echo and Google Nest
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Homey launches affordable smart home hub for less than $200
It's available to preorder from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Hisense's CES smart home launches have been revealed – and they're about to make household chores a lot easier
There are five new products altogether
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New study reveals the huge security flaw that homeowners are overlooking in the winter
Yale experts reveal how safe your home is in the winter – and how to improve your security
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Skylight adds an AI ‘sidekick’ to its smart calendars and it can plan your weekly meals
Skylight’s new AI Sidekick plans your meals, sets chores and organises your calendar
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Lockin’s new smart lock doubles as a video doorbell and reads your palms
Lockin launches the 4-in-1 Smart Lock and its recognition is seriously impressive
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published