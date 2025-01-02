LG’s latest smart lamp grows indoor plants and sets the mood – but you might not get one

QUICK SUMMARY LG has announced a new indoor gardening appliance ahead of CES 2025. The floor-standing lamp has LED lighting and a large water tank to set the mood in the home while growing plants. No official name, pricing or availability has been confirmed yet.

Ahead of CES 2025 , LG has unveiled a new indoor gardening appliance that combines smart lighting with plant growing. While it hasn’t been given a name yet, the ‘floor-standing lamp’ offers LED mood lighting and has a large water tank that keeps the plant alive and thriving.

Late last year, LG announced its CES 2025 plans , including additions to its QNED TV range. Now, LG is taking on the best smart lights and combining them with gardening in the form of its new floor-standing lamp. Suitable for apartments and homes of all sizes, the new LG smart gardening lamp is the brand’s latest ‘horticultural solution’ that encourages indoor plant growth in a stylish design.

The LG smart gardening lamp stands tall and looks like a traditional lamp with a circular base and lampshade. But in the middle of the appliance is a ‘shelf’ which houses the indoor plants or greens. It has a twenty plant, four-seed kit capacity which accommodates a wide variety of plants, and to support multiple growing cycles, it has a 1.5-gallon capacity water tank.

While the water tank takes care of hydration for you, the LG smart gardening lamp also automatically dispenses the right amount of water and nutrients for the variety and number of plants. It can also connect to the LG ThinQ app for remote management and customisable schedules, so you’re unlikely to kill your indoor plants again – unless you have a strange ‘talent’ for that!

(Image credit: LG)

Aside from the gardening aspect, the LG smart gardening lamp also offers adaptable LED lighting, which can help with plant growth and set the mood in your home. It has both downward and upward facing lights – the former has five intensity levels for plant growth while the latter is for colour, warmth and illumination.

This isn’t the first time that LG has introduced smart gardening appliances, as its LG Tiiun plant growing machines have proven popular with indoor plant enthusiasts. However, the LG Tiiun and its Mini version aren’t widely available and can only be bought in select countries like South Korea.

The same might also be true for the new LG smart gardening lamp, as its name, price and availability hasn’t been confirmed yet – although we hope to find out more soon as it’s formally introduced at CES.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors