Google Assistant’s voice is changing – but I’m not a fan

QUICK SUMMARY
Following the news of the Google TV Streamer, Google has announced its plans to update Google Assistant’s voice with the use of Gemini.
The voice assistant will be updated to be more natural and conversational, with the update expected to roll out later this year in Public Preview.
If you have a Google Home ecosystem, you’ll be pleased to hear that Google Assistant is getting some exciting updates. This week, Google announced plans to update the voice assistant using Gemini, to make it more natural and conversational – but after hearing it, I’m not completely sold.
Google has announced many new plans and releases this week, including the new Google TV Streamer and the introduction of Gemini to Nest Cams for better camera detection and history viewing. But this new update is all about Google Assistant, as Google focuses on applying large language models to improve its user experiences.
Later this year, Google Assistant, which is available to use on all Google devices including the best smart speakers, will be given a variety of new voices to make interacting with it more conversational. Using Gemini technology, Google Assistant will be able to better understand what you’re saying and asking, and will be able to chat more naturally and helpfully.
Google isn’t the only manufacturer that’s making these types of changes. In late 2023, Amazon announced that Alexa will be made a lot smarter and chattier with AI upgrades, to improve how it understands and responds to your requests, and now Google is taking these steps too.
Having heard the new Google Assistant voice myself, I’m going to be completely honest… I don’t like it! While I understand why smart home brands are updating their voice assistants, I don’t think the voice that the assistant uses is something that needs to be focused on. Instead, I think how the conversation flows between users and the voice assistant should be further developed – something that Google is also planning.
Aside from the more human-sounding voice, Google Assistant will make it easier to ask follow-up questions without the need to stop and re-prompt Google for the answers. Instead, you can have a back-and-forth conversation with Google Assistant without having to constantly say ‘Hey Google’ or ‘OK Google’ to continue the chat.
With the use of Gemini’s generative capabilities, Google Assistant can also bring more fun into a discussion or ‘Q&A’ session, and you can ask it to debate with you. These updates are the ones I’m most excited to see because – call me crazy – but I don’t mind the slightly robotic-sounding voice!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The updated Google Assistant voice won’t be available until later this year. It’s expected to roll out to Nest Aware subscribers in Public Preview.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
Google introduces Gemini to Nest cameras for better AI detection than ever before
Google Gemini could revolutionise its Nest cameras – and I’m excited
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon Echo Spot review: it's back and it's better than ever
After being discontinued in 2019, the Echo Spot has finally returned
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New Google Nest Learning Thermostat leaks – will it finally have touch controls?
The fourth generation of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat has been leaked
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eve Systems upgrades its Smart Weather Station with new Matter support
Eve adds Matter to its Smart Weather Station – and it won’t cost you any extra
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Get a full SimpliSafe home security system for half price in the Prime Day sale
SimpliSafe home security kits are 50% off for Amazon Prime Day
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget pricey installation costs – Era's smart lock can fit on any door in under an hour
It's compatible with most PVCu, composite, aluminium and timber doors
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This LG freezer lets you see what’s inside without even opening the door
LG launches its first two-door fridge freezer with InstaView and MoodUP technology
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 ways to extend the lifespan of your outdoor smart home gadgets
If you use your outdoor gadgets on a day-to-day basis, you should be doing these five things
By Lizzie Wilmot Published