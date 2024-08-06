Google introduces Gemini to Nest cameras for better AI detection than ever before

QUICK SUMMARY Google has announced its plans to introduce Gemini to its Nest cameras to offer better detection, descriptions and notifications than before. The Gemini for Nest Cams doesn’t have a release date yet but it’ll first be rolled out to Nest Aware Subscribers via Public Preview.

Following the announcement of the Google TV Streamer , Google has announced that it’s making its smart home devices smarter and easier to use, with the introduction of Gemini models. Google is kicking off these AI-powered upgrades with its Nest cameras and home automation – and I think it could make its cameras better than ever.

The Google TV Streamer is a huge advancement in the world of streaming, but the Streamer can also double as a smart home hub, so you can easily and seamlessly control your devices from the TV. With Matter support and Thread built-in, the Google TV Streamer connects to Google Home and other smart devices, to offer complete control via its new home panel.

The Google Home Panel is finally available to access via your TV, and allows users to create automations, monitor and make adjustments to your smart devices. For example, you can check who’s at the door via your best video doorbell , check your cameras, close the blinds and adjust your lighting, without having to leave your sofa.

But that’s not the only advancement that Google has made to its smart home ecosystem. Now, Google has upgraded its best security cameras and smart home automations with the help of Gemini, its AI-powered assistant. Google showed off Gemini’s many features and functionalities during its Google I/O event in May, and now, we’re seeing Gemini being used to upgrade Nest cameras and Google Home experiences.

By introducing Gemini multimodal models to its Nest cameras, Google has seriously upgraded its cameras’ intelligence. When a Nest camera detects motion, Gemini can process video, images and text to show a better understanding and explanation of what’s been captured.

(Image credit: Google)

One of the most common complaints people have for security cameras is their unnecessary and unhelpful notifications, and it seems Google is trying to change that with Gemini. With Gemini’s AI descriptions, you can view your camera clips in the Google Home app more conveniently and precisely. For example, Gemini will ‘translate’ what motion has been detected to explain what someone is wearing, what they’re holding and how they appear, and will only report on what it thinks is important.

This new upgrade also allows you to search within your camera’s activity, for example, you can ask the Google Home app if a delivery driver has stopped by today and if your kids put away their bikes when they got home. Google Home will then search through your camera’s history and compile a list of relevant events with helpful summaries.

As someone who’s constantly alerted to small events, like a leaf blowing past my front door, I’m extremely excited to see this new Gemini upgrade in action. With better and more comprehensive descriptions and motion detection, it’s a big step towards making smart and AI assistants more useful and ‘human’.

When this Google Gemini upgrade will be added to Nest Cameras is unknown, but in true Google fashion, the feature will be rolled out to a limited number of Nest Aware subscribers in Public Preview before it’s officially released.