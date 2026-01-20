Forget Ring – this Eufy floodlight camera is cheaper than ever with special discount code

Forget Ring – the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 has just had an all-new low price, and all you have to do is enter a discount code to get it.

The January or New Year’s sales are still in full swing, and one product that I’ve found the most deals on during this time has been security cameras, from the likes of Ring, Eufy, Arlo, Blink and more.

One of the best security camera deals I’ve found is on the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 which is now under £190, thanks to this discount code offer.

Shop the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 deal

Originally priced at £219, the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is now £187.99. To get this price drop, Eufy is offering a special discount code on their website, so all you have to do is copy the code and use it at the checkout.

The Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is an outdoor camera that uses dual cameras to capture your footage. It has 360-degree camera coverage to eliminate blind spots and cover a wide field of view so you won’t miss anything happening outside of your home.

The main attraction to the Eufy Floodlight Camera E340 is its built-in floodlight. It has 2,000 lumen of brightness which you can customise to your schedule, and it can also act as a smart light to add ambient light to the exterior of your house.