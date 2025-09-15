5 must-have smart home gadgets that are reduced on Amazon right now
These discounts are too good to miss
If you’re anything like me, the latest smart home gadgets are hard to resist. I’m always hunting online for the next thing to add to my setup – but if we're being honest, it’s not exactly a cheap hobby.
That’s why I took a dive into Amazon to see what kind of deals are floating around, and I was actually pretty impressed. Some of the best budget-friendly smart home brands already offer great value, but right now you can grab even bigger savings.
Below, I’ve rounded up the top five deals I found, and some of them are going for nearly half price.
Keep an eye on your home with crisp video, motion alerts and easy app control.
See who’s at the door in sharp 2K detail, no monthly fees and easy setup.
Brighten your room with customisable colours and smart app control for any mood.
Boil water with just your voice – perfect for tea lovers who appreciate convenience.
Weatherproof, keyless and secure – unlock with codes or your phone.
