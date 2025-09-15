5 must-have smart home gadgets that are reduced on Amazon right now

These discounts are too good to miss

If you’re anything like me, the latest smart home gadgets are hard to resist. I’m always hunting online for the next thing to add to my setup – but if we're being honest, it’s not exactly a cheap hobby.

That’s why I took a dive into Amazon to see what kind of deals are floating around, and I was actually pretty impressed. Some of the best budget-friendly smart home brands already offer great value, but right now you can grab even bigger savings.

Below, I’ve rounded up the top five deals I found, and some of them are going for nearly half price.

Tapo TC60 Indoor Camera House Security Camera
Tapo TC60 Indoor Camera House Security Camera: was £29.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Keep an eye on your home with crisp video, motion alerts and easy app control.

Eufy Video Doorbell S220 2K (Battery-Powered) with HomeBase
Eufy Video Doorbell S220 2K (Battery-Powered) with HomeBase: was £179 now £109 at Amazon

See who’s at the door in sharp 2K detail, no monthly fees and easy setup.

Govee LED Ceiling Light
Govee LED Ceiling Light: was £69.99 now £48.98 at Amazon

Brighten your room with customisable colours and smart app control for any mood.

Swan SK14650BLKN Alexa Smart Kettle
Swan SK14650BLKN Alexa Smart Kettle: was £79.99 now £59.50 at Amazon

Boil water with just your voice – perfect for tea lovers who appreciate convenience.

Ruveno Weatherproof Smart Door Lock
Ruveno Weatherproof Smart Door Lock: was £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

Weatherproof, keyless and secure – unlock with codes or your phone.

