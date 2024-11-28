13 best smart speaker deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales

The best Black Friday deals are here, and if you’re looking for a cheap smart speaker deal, then you’ve come to the right place.
In this deals round-up, I’ve highlighted the best smart speaker deals you can find in the Black Friday sales, including discounts on Amazon Echo, Google Nest, Apple HomePod, Bose, Sonos and more.
Echo Dot: was £54.99, now £22.99 at Amazon
Get 58% off the Echo Dot in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. As the best Echo speaker, the Dot has powerful and vibrant audio, and can act as your smart home hub to control your other smart devices. It looks the part too, and is available in charcoal, glacier white and deep blue sea colours. See our Echo Dot review for more.
Echo Pop: was £44.99, now £18.99 at Amazon
The Echo Pop is now under £20 at Amazon for Black Friday. In our Echo Pop review, we found it to be Amazon’s most compact and affordable smart speaker – and now it’s even cheaper with this 58% price drop.
Echo Spot: was £79.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
The latest speaker from Amazon, the Echo Spot is now £30 off at Amazon. It looks like the Pop but has a touchscreen at the top which acts as an alarm clock and displays the song or podcast you’re listening to. Read our full Echo Spot review for more details.
Echo Dot Kids: was £64.99, now £27.99 at Amazon
Now just £27.99, the Echo Dot Kids is available in an owl or dragon design, and it’s the perfect Christmas gift for your child. It has parental controls so you can manage what they’re listening to, and it comes with Amazon Kids+.
Google Nest Mini: was £49, now £39.20 at Toolstation
Google Nest Mini deals are hard to come by, but this Black Friday deal at Toolstation takes it down to just £39.20. It’s petite yet powerful and comes with Google Assistant voice controls so you can ask it questions, turn up the volume or place calls using your voice. See our Google Nest Mini review for more.
Apple HomePod Mini: was £99, now £94 at John Lewis
Is this a huge price cut? No, but Apple products rarely drop in price so a £5 discount is welcomed by us. This Apple HomePod Mini is available in blue, yellow or orange colourways, and it comes with free Apple Music for three months. Check out our Apple HomePod Mini review for all the information.
Sonos Era 100: was £249, now £199 at Sonos
Get the Sonos Era 100 for under £200 in the Sonos Black Friday sale. It features next-gen acoustics that offer immersive sound, and it’s compatible with any streaming service or device. It also has clever touch controls and voice commands, so you can use it completely hands-free.
Sonos Era 300: was £449, now £359 at Sonos
Save £90 on the Sonos Era 300 in this Black Friday deal. It might have a weird shape, but Sonos Era 300 is designed like this to offer better audio quality that hits you in every direction. We gave it five stars in our Sonos Era 300 review so we can’t recommend it enough.
Sonos Roam 2: was £179, now £139 at Sonos
If it’s portability you’re after, the Sonos Roam 2 is our top choice – and it’s just been given a £50 price cut. We rated it highly in our Sonos Roam 2 review, and found it to be the best smart portable speaker on the market – high praise, indeed.
Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 at Sonos
Another great portable speaker from Sonos, the Sonos Move 2 is bigger than the Roam 2 but it offers better sound. It has a 24-hour battery life, is water resistant and comes with Apple AirPlay 2.
Bose Portable Smart Home Speaker: was £379, now £319.95 at John Lewis
Save £59.05 on the Bose Portable Smart Home Speaker in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale. It comes with Google Assistant and Alexa controls, and offers 360-degree sound. It also has a handle to make it easier to carry around with you.
Beats Pill: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Argos
Save a third on the Beats Pill in the Argos Black Friday deals. It’s light, powerful and more advanced than before. You can also get a further 20% off this speaker when you use the code BEATS20 at the checkout.
Audio Pro G10: was £220, now £175 at Audio Pro
Get 20% off the Audio Pro G10 in this Black Friday deal. While it’s not as well known as other brands on this list, we enjoyed using it in our Audio Pro G10 review, due to its styling, great sound and compatibility with multiple apps and services.
