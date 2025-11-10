The 8 early Black Friday deals that are worth buying today – live updates

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but the deals are coming thick and fast – these are the ones that are actually a bargain

Black Friday traditionally refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving when all the big store start their sales, and became famous for huge discounts that saw lines down the street and fights in the isles.

When the sales moved online, the panic buying intensified (though the queues and fights subsided). Retailers started to extend their sales to more than just the Friday and the weekend, creating a Cyber Monday especially for digital sales. Then as competition between the retailers hotted up, the sales started earlier and earlier – first on to Thanksgiving itself and then the days before.

Editor's pick: the 8 best Black Friday deals right now

Run for this deal

Reebok Folding treadmill

(Image credit: Argos)

If you're thinking Christmas, you might not be thinking fitness, but just think about January after all of that excess. This treadmill will help you get in shape without leaving the house. The Reebok Jet 100Z Folding treadmill is currently £250 off, taking it down to just £449.