The 8 early Black Friday deals that are worth buying today – live updates

Black Friday traditionally refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving when all the big store start their sales, and became famous for huge discounts that saw lines down the street and fights in the isles.

When the sales moved online, the panic buying intensified (though the queues and fights subsided). Retailers started to extend their sales to more than just the Friday and the weekend, creating a Cyber Monday especially for digital sales. Then as competition between the retailers hotted up, the sales started earlier and earlier – first on to Thanksgiving itself and then the days before.

Today the Black Friday sales take over most of November, but with so much time to offer deals, not all of them are the bargains you might expect. That's why, with the sales now in full force, we've scoured the deals and found the deals that are actually worth buying. This isn't a list of hundreds of products like you find on some sites, this is a very select number of deals that we really rate.

Below you'll find our list of items, which will change as new deals are added and others run out. Also at the bottom of the page, you'll find live posts of new deals as we find then. However, it's the curated list at the top that we fully recommend to buy right now.

Editor's pick: the 8 best Black Friday deals right now