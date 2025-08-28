Smeg is giving away free sets of retro scales for the next two months – here's how to claim yours
They're usually worth £129.95...
When you think of Smeg, chances are a few things instantly come to mind. Premium, luxury appliances that look almost too good to use... and of course, the slightly eye-watering price tags that come with them. What probably doesn’t spring to mind, though, is the word free.
Well, that’s about to change. For the next two months, Smeg is running a rather surprising deal, and it comes with a little bonus that might make you rethink your kitchen plans.
Right now, if you buy a Smeg Stand Mixer – priced at £499.95 – you’ll also get a free set of Smeg’s best-selling Retro Scales, usually worth £129.95. That’s a serious saving, and not something you’d normally expect from such a high-end brand.
If you think about it, the pairing makes perfect sense. The stand mixer takes care of the hard work, whilst the scales make sure all your ingredients are perfectly measured. Together, they’re basically a baker’s dream team.
So, if you’re tempted, now’s the time. Head over to Smeg’s online store, pick out your stand mixer, and enjoy the fact that you’ll be walking away with something from Smeg that didn’t cost you a penny.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
