Oral-B goes for gold with new iO electric toothbrush – but the price will shock you

Oral-B is going for gold with its latest electric toothbrush . The Oral-B iO10 has just been given a fun colour upgrade, including a new display and icons to make it smarter than ever – but the price will shock you.

Oral-B’s iO series is incredibly popular, mainly due to the cute smiley face that the display shows when you brush your teeth to match its standards. Ranging from the iO2 all the way up to the iO10, the toothbrushes just get more advanced using the latest technology.

Now, Oral-B has upgraded its iO10 toothbrush with enhanced features and a lunar gold colourway. The Oral-B iO10 Lunar Gold Electric Toothbrush has a subtle gold colour on the main unit of the brush and black accents on the brush head, display and its accompanying charging travel case.

The Oral-B iO10 is powered by Smart Adapt technology which works to monitor your brushing style and automatically adjust its intensity to better suit your needs and give the best possible clean. Its iO Sense coach also gives you real-time feedback via the app or the smart charger which explains coverage, time and pressure of each brush.

Another big change with the lunar gold edition is the display and icons. The face icons that show up after brushing now have star eyes, and users get more guidance before, during and after cleaning their teeth. It also has a pressure sensor that displays ‘too hard’, ‘too soft’ or ‘just right’ while your brush.

With seven cleaning modes to choose from, including tongue clean, the Oral-B iO10 Lunar Gold now comes with better reminders than before. These reminders include refill reminders via the smartphone app, and battery reminders which alert you when you only have two or three sessions left on its current charge.

The catch? The Oral-B iO10 Lunar Gold doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it has an RRP of £800 – yes, really! Currently at Oral-B, it’s been discounted to £280, but that’s still pretty pricey for a toothbrush.

