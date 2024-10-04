Early Prime Day deal takes this Braun epilator down to its cheapest ever price

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is right around the corner, but you can already find huge discounts at Amazon right now. If you’re looking for grooming and hair removal deals, then I’ve just found the best deal on the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex epilator.
Right now, the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon ahead of the next Prime Day sale.
Originally priced at £299.99, the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is now just £179.90, saving you £120.09 on this premium hair removal tool. Rated in our best epilator guide, the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex leaves skin feeling silky smooth and promises no hair regrowth for up to a month.
To view the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on why you should buy this quality epilator.
Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex Epilator: was £299.99, now £179.90 at Amazon
Get 40% off the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex in the early Prime Day sale. The Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex has the brand’s first fully flex head, which ensures it doesn’t miss any hairs no matter the angle or area. It can be used both wet and dry, and it has a pretty yet practical design.
It’s been quickly discovered that shaving isn’t the most effective way to remove unwanted hair, which is why the rise of epilators and IPL machines have been so popularly received. If you want to move away from shaving, an epilator like the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is the best thing to invest in, as it’s suited for beginners and experts alike.
The Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex has a flexible head that rotates and moves appropriately so it doesn’t miss any hairs, even in hard-to-reach areas. It’s specially designed for sensitive areas and even has a Smart Touch option that allows you to switch between gentle and power modes to adjust the pressure on the skin.
Suitable for both wet and dry use, the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is comfortable to use and hold, and promises up to a month of smooth skin after each use. As someone who had a bad first experience with epilators, I can confidently say that they’ve definitely excelled over the years, and the Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is a perfect example for that.
The Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex is now under £180 – the first time ever that the epilator has been this cheap so if you want it, you’ll need to be quick before the deal expires. For more grooming deals, check out these best Prime Day Beauty and Grooming deals.
