This robot lawn mower has a mechanical arm that trims your hedges

QUICK SUMMARY Mova has unveiled its NexLawn Master X, a concept robot lawn mower with a robotic arm that can trim edges, remove obstacles, and even handle small tasks like picking fruit. Whilst it won't be coming to the market anytime soon, the arm’s reach and versatility show the next level of robotic lawn care innovation.

It was only at CES earlier this year that the best robot vacuum cleaners started sprouting arms and legs to navigate obstacles and climb stairs, and even then, it was very much in the early stages. Now, just nine months later, things have taken another leap.

Mova has unveiled the NexLawn Master X, which, as you might have guessed, comes with a robotic arm. This arm can be fitted with several attachments, including a trimmer for cleanly cutting grass along edges and in corners.

Right now, the NexLawn Master X is still just a concept, and whether it’ll ever hit the market is unclear. However, if it follows in the footsteps of this year’s Roborock Saros Z70, it’s the kind of tech that makes you wonder if we’re ready for it yet.

The Eufy MarsWalker (Image credit: Eufy)

The mechanical arm sits on top of the robot, reaching up to 77cm high and extending up to one metre horizontally. It can clear obstacles like stones or branches that might damage blades or force other robots off course.

It’s not the only innovation we’ve seen this week, with Eufy recently revealing a robot vacuum stair transporter. However, that one is actually coming to market soon, and unlike the NexLawn Master X, you won’t have to wait to try it out.