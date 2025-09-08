Dreame’s upgraded robot mower promises wider coverage and edge-free mowing

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has unveiled its new A3 AWD robot mower at IFA 2025, combining all-wheel drive, 80% gradient handling, and a new EdgeMaster 2.0 system. Pricing isn’t confirmed yet, but Dreame’s track record suggests it won’t be long.

Dreame only launched its first robot lawn mower last year, but it wasted no time going full throttle. First came the A1 and A1 Pro, closely followed by the A2 – proof that Dreame was serious about building some of the best robot lawn mowers out there.

Fast-forward to IFA 2025, and the brand is back again with the new A3 AWD robot mower. The new upgraded model is clearly built for bigger, tougher lawns, offering improved performance and wider coverage to keep even demanding properties in check.

Pricing and availability are still unconfirmed, but if Dreame’s past launches are anything to go by, we shouldn’t be waiting long.

The Dreame A1 Pro was launched at IFA last year (Image credit: Dreame)

The A3 AWD feature an all-wheel drive, 80% gradient capability, and the power to clear obstacles up to 5.5 cm high. Its navigation is powered by 3D LiDAR plus dual HDR cameras, making its AI-powered mapping better than ever.

The new mower also brings back Dreame’s EdgeMaster system, now upgraded to EdgeMaster 2.0 with dual sliding decks that cut as close as 1.5 cm from the edge. Edge trimming is a pain point for many other models, so it’s clear Dreame has listened to feedback and put more focus on precision this time around.

We’ll share more updates as soon as pricing and availability are confirmed.