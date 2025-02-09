Dreame's new robotic mower has all-terrain wheels, wireless technology and improved rain sensors

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has entered the robot lawn mower competition with its second-gen A1 Pro, previously showcased at IFA 2024. Available for pre-order on Amazon in Europe at €1,599, it launches on 10th February in France and Germany, with Dutch availability delayed until August. A US release remains uncertain.

We're currently seeing a wave of innovative robotic mowers hitting the market, with Husqvarna's upgraded Automower 435X AWD NERA making headlines this week. However, another contender has now entered the game – the Dreame A1 Pro robot lawn mower.

This is Dreame's second-generation model, following the original version released last year. Both were showcased at IFA 2024, where a focus on robotics was incredibly high.

The A1 Pro is now available for pre-order on Amazon in a number of European countries, priced at €1,599. According to the product listing, it will officially launch on 10th February in France and Germany, whilst Dutch customers may have to wait until August. It remains unclear if or when the Pro version will expand to the US market.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The latest model packs everything you'd expect from one of the best robot lawn mowers. Its new all-terrain wheels are arguably its standout feature, offering improved traction and greater resilience against various weather conditions.

Dreame has also retained fan-favorite features from the previous generation, including OmniSense, a LiDAR-based navigation and obstacle avoidance system. According to the brand the mower is designed for lawns up to 1,000 m² and can complete a full mow in 24 hours under standard settings.

(Image credit: Dreame)

Read our advice on whether robot lawn mowers actually waterproof and where they should be stored next.