Are robot lawn mowers actually waterproof and where should they be stored?

The best robot lawn mowers have surged in popularity recently, thanks to a wave of new and exciting releases. With brands like Eufy, iGarden and Segway unveiling some rather exciting models, the momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

However, after speaking to many potential buyers, one question keeps coming up: Are they actually waterproof? It’s a valid concern – after all, these are sophisticated robots designed to operate outdoors in all kinds of weather.

To help you make an informed decision, I’ve gathered all the essential facts so you know exactly what to expect before bringing one home.

What's the verdict?

I can confirm that most robot lawn mowers are designed to be weather-resistant and can handle light rain. However, it’s generally advised not to use them during heavy rain or on waterlogged grass. Many models even come equipped with rain sensors that detect moisture levels, meaning the mower will return to its base station during heavy rain, ensuring safe operation.

Keep in mind that water-resistance ratings and sensor features will vary between models, so be sure to research thoroughly before making a purchase.

Where should it be stored during winter?

To ensure the longevity of your robot lawn mower, it’s essential to store it properly during the winter months. Keeping it away from harsh weather conditions in a dry, frost-free environment will protect the battery and extend its lifespan.

It’s also advisable to bring the charging station indoors for the winter. However, the loop wire installation can remain in place on your lawn without issue.

Where should it be stored during summer?

Your robot lawn mower can typically be stored under a covered area during the summer, provided it’s not exposed to constant heavy rain. However, one crucial precaution to keep in mind is disconnecting all wires from the charging station if thunderstorms are in the forecast. This will help protect the electronic components from potential damage caused by power surges.

Check out 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower next.