The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way

QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has confirmed its first robot lawnmower is in production, following hints in October 2024. A teaser page reveals the wireless model will feature LED headlights, an Auto Defogger and an AI detection camera.
Expected to launch at CES 2025, the mower is set for release by spring 2025, with pricing yet to be announced.
After weeks of circulating rumours, Eufy has officially announced its debut robot lawnmower is on the way. Whilst a Eufy spokesperson previously stated in October 2024 that the company was "evaluating a potential Eufy robot lawn mower," a newly unveiled teaser page on Eufy’s website confirms the product is now fully in production.
From early glimpses, the lawnmower appears to be a wireless model, eliminating the need for a boundary wire. It boasts advanced features, including LED headlights, an Auto Defogger and an AI-powered detection camera for enhanced functionality and safety.
Eufy’s robot lawnmower is expected to hit the market by spring 2025, with a full launch anticipated at CES 2025. Pricing details remain under wraps for now.
Already known for its array of the best video doorbells and best security cameras, the launch marks Eufy’s first foray into garden care. However, given its impressive portfolio of industry-leading robot vacuum cleaners, the move feels like a natural progression.
2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for robot lawnmower innovations, with Husqvarna also gearing up to launch three new wireless models. We’re eager to see Eufy’s new addition up close when we attend CES 2025 in just a few weeks.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
