The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has confirmed its first robot lawnmower is in production, following hints in October 2024. A teaser page reveals the wireless model will feature LED headlights, an Auto Defogger and an AI detection camera. Expected to launch at CES 2025, the mower is set for release by spring 2025, with pricing yet to be announced.

After weeks of circulating rumours, Eufy has officially announced its debut robot lawnmower is on the way. Whilst a Eufy spokesperson previously stated in October 2024 that the company was "evaluating a potential Eufy robot lawn mower," a newly unveiled teaser page on Eufy’s website confirms the product is now fully in production.

From early glimpses, the lawnmower appears to be a wireless model, eliminating the need for a boundary wire. It boasts advanced features, including LED headlights, an Auto Defogger and an AI-powered detection camera for enhanced functionality and safety.

Eufy’s robot lawnmower is expected to hit the market by spring 2025, with a full launch anticipated at CES 2025. Pricing details remain under wraps for now.

Husqvarna Automower 580L EPOS (set to be launched in 2025) (Image credit: Husqvarna)

Already known for its array of the best video doorbells and best security cameras, the launch marks Eufy’s first foray into garden care. However, given its impressive portfolio of industry-leading robot vacuum cleaners, the move feels like a natural progression.

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for robot lawnmower innovations, with Husqvarna also gearing up to launch three new wireless models. We’re eager to see Eufy’s new addition up close when we attend CES 2025 in just a few weeks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors