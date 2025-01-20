iGarden's new all-terrain robotic lawn mower can run for 10 hours on a single charge

QUICK SUMMARY
iGarden unveiled a new robot lawn mower at CES 2025, featuring advanced AWD and an impressive runtime for effortless lawn care. it launches on Kickstarter in April 2025, but pricing details remain undisclosed.
Among the standout innovations showcased at CES 2025, garden tech was in the limelight this year. With an increased focus on robotics throughout the event, it was no surprise to see some of the best robot lawn mowers and pool cleaners drawing attention, but one launch piqued our interest in particular.
iGarden used the show to unveil a new robot lawn mower designed to keep your lawn flawlessly manicured with minimal effort. Boasting an advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and an impressively long runtime, this device is poised to be one of the most exciting additions to the market in recent years.
The iGarden robot lawn mower is set to launch on Kickstarter in April 2025, with pricing details yet to be revealed.
The iGarden Lawn Mower sets a new standard for robotic lawn care, surpassing competitors with its integrated LiDAR technology – eliminating the need for perimeter wires. It features advanced AI technology, enabling the mower to automatically map your lawn, execute precise cross-edge cuts, and intelligently detect and avoid obstacles. Its 360° 430K-point cloud 3D LiDAR ensures stable, interference-free positioning and mapping, providing unparalleled accuracy and reliability.
Driven by a powerful battery system, one of its standout features is an impressive 10 hours of continuous operation on a single charge – significantly outperforming most competitors on the market.
Although it’s still a few months away from being available to consumers, the iGarden Lawn Mower already looks highly promising.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
