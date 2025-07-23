Everyone's abandoning Amazon after Prime Day – but these T3-approved deals deserve a second look

Prime Day delivered in a big way this year, with some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on everything from tech to kitchen essentials. Shoppers were quick to jump on lightning deals and limited-time offers, and many walked away with some serious steals.

However, whilst the buzz has cooled, Amazon has quietly kept a few serious bargains live – and in some cases, dropped prices even further in the days after the event.

So before you fully log off and wait until next year, we've rounded up five post-Prime Day deals that are still absolutely worth your attention this week. Every product here scored at least four stars in their full reviews, so you know you're getting something great.

Oral-B iO2: was £100 now £44.98 at Amazon This is Oral-B's brand new electric toothbrush, and it only came out earlier this year. We awarded it four stars in its full review, and now that it's been reduced by over 50%, there's no better time to grab it.