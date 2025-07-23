Everyone's abandoning Amazon after Prime Day – but these T3-approved deals deserve a second look
Every product here scored at least four stars in their reviews
Prime Day delivered in a big way this year, with some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on everything from tech to kitchen essentials. Shoppers were quick to jump on lightning deals and limited-time offers, and many walked away with some serious steals.
However, whilst the buzz has cooled, Amazon has quietly kept a few serious bargains live – and in some cases, dropped prices even further in the days after the event.
So before you fully log off and wait until next year, we've rounded up five post-Prime Day deals that are still absolutely worth your attention this week. Every product here scored at least four stars in their full reviews, so you know you're getting something great.
This is Oral-B's brand new electric toothbrush, and it only came out earlier this year. We awarded it four stars in its full review, and now that it's been reduced by over 50%, there's no better time to grab it.
Philips is known for its strong lineup of the best air fryers, and even though a few other models have now been released, the 3000 Series is still a classic. Read what we thought in our full review.
We love this coffee machine from Lavazza, and we think you will too. It was awarded four stars in its full review, but with this discount, it could be five.
It's pretty rare for Eufy's robot vacs not to do well in a review, and the X8 Pro is no exception. Read more about its four star rating in its full review.
This mini air purifier from Blueair was awarded five stars in its full review, and it's currently £30 off!
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
