eufy Clean X8 Pro review: exceptional hands-free cleaning for hard floors and pet hair

In T3’s eufy X8 Pro review, I gave this robot vacuum cleaner full rein of my house to see how its cleaning performance measures up with other models and competitors. After testing it for a full month, the eufy X8 Pro is the first thing I turn to for sucking up pet hair and expertly cleaning my hard floors.

Smart home brand, eufy is well known for its collection of the best robot vacuum cleaners and robot mops. In September 2023, eufy announced the new X8 Pro , dubbing it the world’s first robot vacuum with superior suction and roller brush technology.

After hearing this impressive tagline, I was excited to put the eufy X8 Pro to the test. Is its suction power really superior? How does it perform across all floor types? And can I trust it to clean my entire house spotlessly? Let’s find out in my eufy X8 Pro review.

eufy X8 Pro review: Unboxing and set-up

The eufy X8 Pro arrived in record time and all its packaging was secure and recyclable which gets top points from me. In the box was the eufy X8 Pro and the self-emptying station, although you can buy the eufy X8 Pro without it.

Setting up the eufy X8 Pro was relatively easy. All you need to do is connect it to the Wi-Fi, although you do need a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi router. I had this already set-up for my other smart gadgets so this wasn’t a problem but if you don’t have this band, you might want to look into getting one of the best Wi-Fi extenders .

After it was connected to my Wi-Fi, I downloaded the eufy Security app and asked the eufy X8 Pro to start the mapping process using its customisable AI.Map 2.0 technology. For those new to robot vacuums, most models ‘map’ your house to understand the areas it needs to clean and spaces to avoid, like obstacles or stairs. Mapping with the eufy X8 Pro was very easy and worked very well. I have two maps – one for upstairs and one for downstairs – in the app which I can easily switch between.

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: Design and features

The eufy X8 Pro has a powerful 2 x 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction that glides across multiple floor types and easily removes pet hair from carpets and rugs. Its Active Detangling Roller brush keeps the vacuum’s brush head clean and detangled, so you don’t have to manually remove any hair or debris that’s got stuck (ew).

To map your house, the eufy X8 Pro uses Precise iPath Laser navigation to have a full view of your house and each room, track its cleaning routes and avoid obstacles. During and after each session, the app will show you what the eufy X8 Pro has cleaned and statistics of how messy and dirty each room was.

In addition to its vacuuming prowess, the eufy X8 Pro is a 2-in-1 device that can also mop your floors. In terms of dimensions, the eufy X8 Pro has a barrier cross height of 19mm, a water tank capacity of 270ml and a 335ml dustbin capacity. Its self-emptying station has a 2.5-litre bacteriostatic dust bag that holds on to dirt, debris and pet hair, and delivers 45 days of hands-free cleaning. Additional features include a 5,200mAH battery capacity and its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: Performance

Once the mapping was done, the eufy X8 Pro was ready to go and its cleaning performance didn’t disappoint! It covered the floors in my home exceptionally well and easily got underneath tables and chairs without any issues. One negative I found was that the eufy X8 Pro was a bit too tall to fit under my sofa but it moved itself around obstacles easily. I was testing out some furniture in different areas which I thought might have confused the eufy X8 Pro but it adapted and learned quickly to its surroundings.

After using the eufy X8 Pro for a few weeks, I was pleasantly surprised by its cleaning power. I will say that I still found myself preferring the clean that my cordless vacuum cleaner delivered but the eufy X8 Pro is much easier to use and comes with little to no hassle or maintenance. I got into the habit of using the eufy X8 Pro everyday to pick up pet hair and provide a quick clean, and favouring my other vacuum cleaner for deeper cleans.

I found the eufy X8 Pro to work well on both carpet and hard floors but found it to be more thorough on hard floors. The eufy X8 Pro works in a methodical way around the edges before going up and down which leaves stripes on carpet. This wasn’t an issue but it might be for some people if they’d rather not see any markings after a clean.

Other things I enjoyed about the eufy X8 Pro was its self-emptying station which was exceptionally handy as I didn’t have to worry about emptying it all the time. The battery life is also long lasting and covers my entire house without breaking a sweat. I liked how the eufy X8 Pro would take itself back to the charging station if it was running low, so again, I didn’t have to do anything and the eufy X8 Pro took care of it for me.

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: App

The eufy Security app was easy and straightforward to use, particularly with its mapping. It covered the house thoroughly and showed its smarts by adapting to different areas of each room. I enjoyed checking it to see how the eufy X8 Pro cleaned and I liked setting up particular zones and specific room requirements for more versatile and customised cleaning.

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: Price

The eufy X8 Pro is £449 on its own or £559 with the self-emptying station. Compared to other robot vacuum cleaners, the price of the eufy X8 Pro is very competitive and is a lot cheaper than certain competitors. The eufy X8 Pro is available to buy directly at eufy or via select retailers like Amazon , Currys and Argos .

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: Verdict

Overall, I enjoyed using the eufy X8 Pro and it’s the first thing I turn to when I need to tackle a quick spill, crumbs or pet hair. It excels on hard floors and doesn’t do a bad job on carpets either, although for deeper cleans, I’d prefer to use a standard vacuum cleaner. While the suction and pick-up is superior, it does lack slightly compared to upright or corded vacuums, and it struggles to fit under some furniture. But for quick hands-free cleaning, I’d definitely recommend the eufy X8 Pro.

(Image credit: T3)

eufy X8 Pro review: Alternatives to consider

A good alternative to consider is the eufy X9 Pro . While it lacks a self-emptying bin system, the eufy X9 Pro offers fuss-free cleaning and impressive suction. Its mopping is what sets it apart from the eufy X8 Pro, although it struggles with pet hairs unlike the eufy X8 Pro.

If you’d prefer a different robot vacuum cleaner brand, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is a great choice. It’s brilliant at dodging obstacles, particularly pet messes, and its hybrid vacuum-mop performance exceeds expectations.