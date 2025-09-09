Lavazza’s new exclusive coffee machine hides serious smarts under the hood

QUICK SUMMARY Lavazza has announced the Assoluta bean to cup coffee machine. The new coffee machine comes with Bean Match technology that adjusts its settings to match with each coffee bean and blend.

Lavazza has just announced its newest bean to cup coffee machine. The Lavazza Assoluta looks similar to the brand’s pod coffee maker line-up, but it has some serious smarts under its hood, including its new Bean Match technology.

Italian coffee company Lavazza is arguably best known for its collection of pod coffee machines which is why I was surprised to hear about its upcoming bean to cup coffee machine . But having looked at the design and coffee-making features, the Lavazza Assoluta could give Smeg a run for its money.

The Lavazza Assoluta has similar looks to its A Modo Mio line-up, particularly with the control panel, drip tray and brown colourways. But the Lavazza Assoluta is much more technical and offers a wide range of personalised features so you can make your own unique coffee while getting the most out of Lavazza’s coffee blends.

(Image credit: Lavazza)

The new Lavazza Assoluta comes with Perfect Bean Match technology which automatically adjusts the coffee machine’s settings to get the best flavours and aromas out of specific Lavazza blends. The feature is available via the Piacere Lavazza app which also unlocks other customisation features, like drink size and foam style.

News surrounding the official launch date is still being kept under wraps, but it’ll be exciting to see how the Lavazza Assoluta compares to other bean to cup coffee machines. But what has been announced is that the Lavazza Assoluta will be available exclusively via a Lavazza coffee subscription .

As the Lavazza Assoluta is designed to enhance Lavazza coffee blends, shoppers will need to subscribe to a Lavazza coffee plan and they’ll get 50% off the new coffee machine. The machine itself is expected to be priced at £699, so this is a pretty great deal, and it helps you get started with your new coffee maker.