This Meaco dual dehumidifier is small, quiet and has a special laundry mode

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has expanded its Arete collection with the launch of the Arete One 6L dual dehumidifier and air purifier. The Meaco Arete One 6L has a compact, ultra-quiet design, and comes with a special laundry mode that dries clothes quickly and prevents mould.

Meaco has just announced the launch of its new Arete One 6L dual dehumidifier and air purifier. The 2-in-1 device is designed to prevent mould, dry washing and clean the air in your home, all while doing so in a small size and ultra-quiet operation.

The release of the new Meaco Arete One 6L comes at the perfect time of year when people tend to experience more damp and mould in their home due to the colder, wetter weather – it’s only of the 3 reasons why you need a dehumidifier for autumn . Meaco’s Arete range is one of our favourite dehumidifiers we’ve tried, and the Meaco Arete One 6L looks like it might be the brand’s best model yet.

As a compressor dehumidifier , the Meaco Arete One 6L works to control the moisture in your home by extracting water from the air. This helps prevent damp, mould and condensation in your home, and stops build-up before these things even appear.

The Meaco Arete One 6L might be small in size but it offers effective dehumidifying and air purifying for rooms up to 25m2. Available in two neutral colours, it measures 288mm x 214mm x 395 mm and weighs just 7.9kg so it can sit on the floor or on countertops in any room in your house.

(Image credit: Meaco)

With its control panel, the Meaco Arete One 6L has many modes to choose from, including its Smart Laundry mode which dries your clothes quickly and efficiently. It can dry a full load of washing in just six hours while removing excess moisture in the air. Its 1.8-litre water tank is also easy to empty and it has a medical-grade H13 HEPA filter to keep things clean and hygienic.

Another key standout of the new Meaco Arete One 6L is its Night Mode. Meaco claims that the Meaco Arete One 6L is its quietest compressor dehumidifier yet as it can operate at just 32dB. For use when sleeping, the Meaco Arete One 6L turns off lights and beeps too, so it won’t disrupt you.

Now officially available in the UK and Europe, the Meaco Arete One 6L is available to pre-order now for just £129.99.