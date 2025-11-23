Think irons are boring? This incredible Black Friday deal will change your mind
It's very nearly half price on Amazon
There are some appliances out there that just don’t spark excitement like others – I'm thinking irons, blenders and the occasional toaster. They’re not exactly the stars of Black Friday… until a deal comes along that's just too good to ignore.
I review a lot of the best irons, so believe me when I say they rarely get my heart racing, but the deal I’ve just spotted on Amazon made me do a double take.
The Philips PerfectCare Elite Steam Generator Iron has been slashed by a massive 46%, and suddenly I’m far more enthusiastic about ironing than I ever expected to be.
There's no better time to start putting your energy into ironing with this Philips PerfectCare deal – now almost half price.
Thanks to its OptimalTEMP technology, the Philips PerfectCare Elite Steam Generator Iron will never burn any ironable fabrics due to all settings being automated. The iron itself is also very lightweight, so your wrist isn’t doing a workout every time you tackle the laundry pile.
It also features a strong continuous steam and an extra boost for stubborn creases or vertical steaming, and the 1.8-litre detachable water tank means you can iron for up to two hours without stopping to refill.
Perhaps irons aren't so boring after all!
