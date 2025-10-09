Meaco’s new dehumidifier has a special laundry mode for quick drying even when it's cold

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has launched its latest dehumidifier, just in time for autumn and winter. The Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier cleans air and has a specialised laundry mode to dry your clothes and keep out damp.

Adding to its expansive collection of the best dehumidifiers , Meaco has just debuted the new DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier. Designed to improve your air quality even during the colder seasons, Meaco’s new dehumidifier has a special laundry mode that dries clothes fast while saving energy and keeping your air clean.

One of the many reasons why you should invest in a dehumidifier is actually to do with laundry – yes really. If you’re avoiding using your tumble dryer due to the rising costs or you only have a clothes horse at your disposal, a dehumidifier can help your clothes dry quicker and prevent damp and mould seeping into your home.

Meaco’s new dehumidifier is designed to do just that with its special laundry mode. Combining heat, airflow and automation, the Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier directs air at your washing so your clothes dry quickly and you can better control the moisture and humidity in your rooms.

As someone who’s lived in her fair share of damp university houses, a dehumidifier is incredibly helpful for cleaning and filtering the air around you. The Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier has an antibacterial sterilising ioniser built into the device so it can neutralise and sterilise bacteria, allergen and other airborne particles – exactly what I needed when I was in halls.

(Image credit: Meaco)

As smart tech takes over the home, the Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier comes with app support. While you might wonder why you need an app for your dehumidifier, the Meaco app allows you to adjust settings, track your energy costs and turn it on or off while you’re out of the house.

The best feature of the Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier is its Smart Energy mode. When it’s switched on, the dehumidifier will automatically adjust itself depending on the room’s humidity and your target settings. The Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier also comes with a night mode so you can use it throughout the night without being disrupted by lights and sound.

I got a chance to see the Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier when I attended IFA 2025 , and was impressed by its compact size and design. The Chase Display which sits at the top of the dehumidifier looks the part, and the entire appliance can even be mounted on the wall if you have limited space.

