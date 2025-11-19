Le Creuset’s bestselling cast iron casserole is 40% off in bargain Black Friday deal

Stop the press – the bestselling Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish has been given a huge 40% price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sale!

The luxury cookware brand never has deals this cheap, so if you’ve had your eye on a Le Creuset casserole dish for a while, this is the best deal to go for.

Shop the Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole deal

Originally priced at £295, the Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole Dish is now just £177 at John Lewis, saving you £122 on this must-have cooking essential.

Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole Dish: was £295 now £177 at John Lewis Get 40% off the Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole Dish at John Lewis. Measuring 26cm, this luxury casserole dish can be used in the oven, on the hob or under the grill. It’s great for stews, roasts and soups, and with its good looks, it’s the perfect dish for serving at the table.

I’m a big fan of Le Creuset, and its casserole dish is on the top of my wishlist for things I want in my dream kitchen. Le Creuset is known for its high quality, durable cast iron materials, and its range of cookware and bakeware have been found to last a lifetime.

But as one might expect from a high-end brand, Le Creuset comes with high-end prices, with its popular casserole dishes costing up to £300 minimum. But for Black Friday, John Lewis is offering up to 40% off Le Creuset kitchen equipment and appliances – and I’ll definitely be treating myself to this bargain casserole deal.

What’s even better about this deal is it’s available in multiple colours. Sometimes, you can only get a discount with a specific colour, but right now, you can save 40% on satin black, deep teal, meringue and everyone’s favourite: volcanic.