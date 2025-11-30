7 Cyber Monday kettle deals that will upgrade your cuppa from Smeg, KitchenAid, De’Longhi and more
Calling all tea drinkers – get huge savings on kettles this Black Friday
The Cyber Monday deals are a great way to upgrade your appliances for cheaper – like your kettle. Us Brits take our tea and coffee drinking very seriously so it’s only right that you have the best kettle for the job!
I’ve rounded up the seven best Cyber Monday deals so you can upgrade your kettle for less. Featured in this list are kettles from Ninja, Smeg and KitchenAid that we’ve tried and tested, and some others that I thought were just too pretty not to include!
Save £60 on the Smeg KLF03 Kettle in the Smeg Black Friday sale. This deal is available in multiple colours but the champagne shade is particularly pretty as well as the storm blue shade which we tried in our Smeg KLF03 Kettle review.
Get 25% off the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L at KitchenAid. This is the kettle I use everyday and while it’s available in multiple colours, I love the stainless steel shade. Read my full KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review for more details.
The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle is now £20 cheaper in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. It has six temperatures to choose from so you can perfectly boil water at the right heat for teas, coffees, hot chocolate and more. See our Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle review for more information.
Get 30% off the Tower Cavaletto Pyramid Kettle in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This generous 1.7-litre kettle has a detachable filter and a fast boil setting. It comes in a beautiful midnight blue and rose gold colour.
At Currys, the Tefal Avanti Classic Kettle has had a £60 price cut. This traditional stainless steel kettle has a 360-degree rotational base for easy lifting and turning on the countertop, and a water level indicator.
Save £65 on the De’Longhi Icona Metallics Jug Kettle in the Currys Black Friday sale. This curvy rounded kettle will fit any kitchen aesthetic, and it looks nice next to other De’Longhi appliances which are also on sale at Currys.
The Breville Bold Electric Kettle is 32% off at Amazon. The cheapest option is on the cream shade of the Breville Bold Electric Kettle which would look great in neutral and minimalist kitchens.
