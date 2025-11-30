7 Cyber Monday kettle deals that will upgrade your cuppa from Smeg, KitchenAid, De’Longhi and more

The Cyber Monday deals are a great way to upgrade your appliances for cheaper – like your kettle. Us Brits take our tea and coffee drinking very seriously so it’s only right that you have the best kettle for the job!

I’ve rounded up the seven best Cyber Monday deals so you can upgrade your kettle for less. Featured in this list are kettles from Ninja, Smeg and KitchenAid that we’ve tried and tested, and some others that I thought were just too pretty not to include!

Smeg KLF03 Kettle: was £189.95 now £129.95 at SMEG Read more Read less ▼ Save £60 on the Smeg KLF03 Kettle in the Smeg Black Friday sale. This deal is available in multiple colours but the champagne shade is particularly pretty as well as the storm blue shade which we tried in our Smeg KLF03 Kettle review .

Tower Cavaletto Pyramid Kettle: was £39.99 now £27.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get 30% off the Tower Cavaletto Pyramid Kettle in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This generous 1.7-litre kettle has a detachable filter and a fast boil setting. It comes in a beautiful midnight blue and rose gold colour.

Tefal Avanti Classic Kettle: was £99.99 now £39.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ At Currys, the Tefal Avanti Classic Kettle has had a £60 price cut. This traditional stainless steel kettle has a 360-degree rotational base for easy lifting and turning on the countertop, and a water level indicator.

De’Longhi Icona Metallics Jug Kettle: was £114.99 now £49.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Save £65 on the De’Longhi Icona Metallics Jug Kettle in the Currys Black Friday sale. This curvy rounded kettle will fit any kitchen aesthetic, and it looks nice next to other De’Longhi appliances which are also on sale at Currys.