The best PS5 and Xbox gaming accessories to buy this holiday

You’ve scavenged and you’ve scoured, and you’ve enlisted a bunch of your friends (and their devices) to finally score that elusive PS5 or Xbox Series X/S . The ongoing supply chain shortage may not have made it easy to purchase a next-generation console, but you’ve managed to secure one for yourself or your loved one. Congratulations and Merry Christmas to you.

If you still haven’t managed to bag one, keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker and Xbox stock guide this week, as there’s still plenty of opportunities to buy.

I have my PS5/Xbox console, so now what?

You don’t have to come down from that edge-of-your-seat retail war excitement just yet. You may have your gaming console, and it’s everything you’ve imagined it to be. But, now it’s time to give it a proper glow up with gaming accessories. After all, it will only get you so far on those excellent games without the right gaming monitor and the best gaming headset .

Luckily, holiday deals on gaming peripherals abound. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but those end-of-the-year sales are still rolling out, which means one thing: plenty of money-saving discounts so deep they’re practically swag.

From the essentials like controllers to ones you didn’t even think you needed until now like a charging station and wall light panels, let us be your Ghost of Christmas Presents so you can gift yourself (or that avid gamer in your life) the best gaming accessories this holiday season.

Wireless gaming controllers for multiplayer

(Image credit: Xbox)

Let’s start with the essentials. Spread the merry and bright by getting an extra controller or two. Whether it’s the PS5 you have or the Xbox Series X/S, you’re only getting a single controller included, so a second controller should be your first accessory purchase. Both Sony and Microsoft sell their own controllers in different colors and fun designs, with the Xbox controllers also available to be customized in the Xbox Design Lab .

However, if you want to mix it up, Scuf also has excellent ones that you can personalize. You can also stay with the classics if performance is your only priority with the Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox.

Be sure those controllers are ready to go when you are by investing in extra batteries and convenient wireless charging solutions. Microsoft has rechargeable batteries and charging stations on hand for Xbox consoles, as does Sony for the Playstation . Xbox fans also have Razer’s Quick Charging Stand that comes with a rechargeable battery.

Gaming headsets for team communication

(Image credit: Sony)

An excellent gaming headset is also vital, whether you need to keep the noise down or just want to be properly immersed. Find one that fully supports the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio tech or Xbox Series X/S’ Dolby Atmos feature so you’ll really feel like you’re in the middle of all the action.

The Sony 3D Pulse and Xbox Wireless Headset are shoo-ins, of course. However, top brands like Turtle Beach, Astro, and SteelSeries also have some terrific options if those aren’t high enough quality. The Astro A50 , SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ , and Razer Barracuda X are among our favorites of the wireless kind for their comfort, sound quality and overall performance.

If you’re looking for wired ones – though we wouldn’t recommend them so you won’t have to worry about cables getting in the way – the multi-platform Arctis Prime also delivers excellent sound quality while keeping the price accessible to most gamers.

Gaming chairs and monitors for the long sessions

(Image credit: LG)

Good King Wenceslas deserved a throne, and so do you. Though Christmas is the season of giving, you’ll need a comfortable gaming setup at home to unwind in after a day of handing out presents. Or even just a long, busy day, full stop.

Your gaming space isn’t really complete without excellent ergonomics. Gaming sessions, after all, tend to go for hours, and you need proper support to ensure your back, arms and shoulders don’t suffer after one.

It all starts with the right display for gaming, one that won’t hurt your eyes or have you gaming while hunched over. It’s a good thing you’ve got a great selection of excellent gaming monitors and gaming TVs at different price points, with the Acer Nitro XV282K and LG CX sitting at the top of the pile.

Keep in mind that to take full advantage of these consoles’ 4K at 120Hz gaming, you’ll need a display that not only delivers 4K resolution and at least 120Hz refresh rate, but also comes with one HDMI 2.1 port.

If you’re considering a desk setup, you’ll definitely want an excellent gaming desk and gaming chair as well. Your first instinct might be to skip these and just use whatever desk and office chair you have on hand, but trust us: having an excellent desk and gaming chair to game on helps with not just your comfort but also your posture and well-being.

The M9 gaming chair with Elemax from Mavix is a premium option that’s worth every cent; as is the Mars Pro 150 gaming desk from Cougar.

If you want to keep it traditional, your couch will do, but a gaming sofa like the Cougar Ranger might be more conducive to gaming if you have the space for it.

Console skins

(Image credit: Sony)

Yes, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S skins are a thing, if you didn’t know, which means you can dress yours up however you want.

Sadly, Microsoft hasn’t rolled out covers for its Xbox consoles. At least, not just yet. PlayStation 5 users, however, will have five swappable faceplates to choose from Sony’s upcoming cover line – Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple – the first two of which are now available for pre-order .

If those are a little too plain for your liking, third-party companies like Sticky Bunny , D-Brand , Anime Town Creations , and EasySkinz sell excellent skins for all the next-generation consoles. And, many of their offerings are not limited to solid colors. So, you’ll have plenty of patterns and designs to choose from.

Light panels for the ambience

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Lights aren’t just a holiday staple, they are gaming ones too, so light it up like Oxford Street. These days, any gaming setup isn’t really complete without RGB lighting, but it’s been taken to a whole new level with these smart light bars, light strips, and wall light panels that can sync with the colors you’re seeing on your display for that ultimate immersion. Whether you’ve got your console set up in your entertainment center or at your gaming desk, one – or just because it’s Christmas, all – of these smart lights will round out your gaming sessions.

Perhaps the most versatile and smartest light panels out there are Nanoleaf Shapes , whose individual panels can not only display over 16 million colors but also have smart touch capabilities that will let you control compatible smart devices in your home. But, if you’re looking for something less in-your-face, the newer Nanoleaf Lines goes for a more subtle backlit approach.

If you want something that will bathe your actual gaming gear in immersive lighting, manufacturers like Corsair have light bars you can put on either side of your TV or monitor. Though these are nothing next to Govee’s aptly-named TV Immersion Kit , a smart light strip and light bars combo that not just backlights your whole setup but also mirrors the colors its camera sees on your display.

Extra storage and subscriptions

(Image credit: Seagate)

Both Sony and Microsoft brilliantly incorporated storage expendability into their next-gen consoles because we all know how much space those game files can take up and, unlike Christmas, gaming is a year-round affair. So, be sure to future-proof your rig by investing in a storage drive.

For PS5 users, both external and internal storage solutions are on one hand, with the console offering both internal SSD expansion and external SSD support. Meanwhile, the new Xbox consoles allow you to easily port the brilliant Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card or connect a USB drive .