Tech we wish was launching in the UK in 2012

Amazon Kindle Fire

Announced back in November 2011, the Kindle Fire is currently only blowing up in the US and no where else for the time being. The 7-inch Android tablet which is the online retail giant's first foray into the slate business strikes more than a passing resemblance to the BlackBerry Playbook, but crucially it has the online stores for music, video, films and ebooks to rival Apple's iTunes Store. Add in the fact that it currently costs less than $200 on Amazon.com, and it is no surprise that it is still considered the biggest iPad rival. Maybe we will just have to wait for the Kindle Fire 2.

Link: Amazon.com I Amazon Kindle Fire review