T3 Awards 2024: all 'Getting Around' winners announced

Navigating the modern world demands innovative and reliable transportation, and the T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton celebrates the best in class. From sleek electric bikes and scooters to high-performance road bikes and cutting-edge cars, this year's winners set the standard for getting around efficiently and stylishly.

We’ve meticulously tested and reviewed countless contenders over the past year, and now, it’s time to honour the top performers in the 'Getting Around' category. Whether you're commuting to work, exploring new trails, or simply enjoying a leisurely ride, these award-winning vehicles promise to enhance your journey.

Join us as we reveal the champions in four exciting categories. Each winner exemplifies excellence in design, functionality, and innovation, making them the ultimate choices for all your transportation needs. Let’s meet the standout stars of the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Electric Bike

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO

First impressions matter, and the BMC 257 AMP AL TWO e-bike impresses with its sturdy, beautifully crafted aluminium frame and durable powder coating. Available in four frame sizes, this unisex bike aims to fit most adults perfectly.

Powering up the bike is easy with its built-in computer, which lets you cycle through modes, view speed and distance stats, and connect to BMC’s eBike Flow app for navigation and data tracking. The integrated Bosch motor and battery provide ample power, while 12 gears handle varied terrain effortlessly.

Despite its 22kg weight, the AMP TWO feels speedy and sporty once the battery is activated. Its user-friendly computer, adjustable seat, and comfortable handlebars ensure a pleasant ride for both city commutes and country lanes. The bike boasts a long battery life of 60-80 miles per charge and powerful built-in lights for nighttime safety.

Ideal for commuting and weekend adventures, the BMC 257 AMP AL TWO offers reliability, comfort, and impressive performance, making it a top choice for e-bike enthusiasts – and the winner of the best electric bike category at T3 Awards 2024!

Best Electric Bike Shortlist

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO, Cannondale NEO, Gocycle G4, Canyon Grizl:ON, Himiway A7 Pro

Best Road Bike

(Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 is a standout bike with subtle design changes from its predecessor, the SL7, including a bigger headtube and more rounded tubing. It's 15% lighter with a 33% improvement in stiffness-to-weight ratio, and it’s 16.6 seconds faster over 40km than previous models, too.

Drawing from the lightweight design of the Aethos, the SL8 features a unique "Speed Sniffer" nose cone for reduced drag. The bike also boasts a 32mm tyre clearance and a narrower seatpost for better compliance and comes in a stunning pearlescent white finish.

The integrated Roval Rapide cockpit offers a 4w saving at 45 kph and a 50g weight reduction. The bike is equipped with a 52/36t crankset, 11-30t rear cassette, dual-sided power meter, and Roval Rapide CLX II wheels optimised for stability and aerodynamics.

On the road, the SL8 excels in acceleration, handling, and comfort, making it ideal for both fast rides and bumpy roads. Its lightweight build and aero performance inspire confidence and speed.

Best of all, the SL8 is way cheaper than its predecessor and an excellent value among top-end race bikes, promising both admiring looks and top performance, which is why it won the best road bike category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Road Bike Shortlist

Canyon Endurance CFR, Canyon Grizl CF SL, Fara All-Road, Pearson Forge, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Best Electric Scooter

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

Pure Advance Flex

The Pure Advance Flex excels in design and innovation, offering a fully foldable chassis for easy storage and transport. Unlike its counterparts, it provides ultra-compact convenience without compromising on quality.

The 16kg aluminium frame is IP65 waterproof and features footrests, red taillights, indicators on the handgrips, and a bright headlight. It also includes a central computer display for speed, battery, and driving modes and a handy app. The Pure Advance Flex also boasts wraparound mudguards and thicker rubber tyres for wet weather.

With a range of up to 40km and a full charge time of 5 hours and 45 minutes, the Pure Advance Flex is efficient and easy to operate. Its 710W motor and 10-inch tyres ensure a stable, speedy ride. The scooter’s 'Pure Control' steering system provides excellent handling, while the front drum and rear e-brake setup offer reliable stopping power.

The Pure Advance Flex's sleek design and performance make it a standout choice and the winner of the best electric scooter category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Electric Scooter Shortlist

Pure Advance Flex, Riley Scooters RS3, Sharp KS4, Apollo GO, Solar P1 3.0

Best car

(Image credit: Future)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300e

While we love full battery-electric cars, the current infrastructure means they’re not always practical for everyone. For that reason, this year’s best car is going to a plug-in hybrid or PHEV. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is no ordinary PHEV though. This model offers one of the very best electric-only ranges of all hybrids, at around 70 miles, in addition to a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine for those longer distances.

The car is packed full of technology too, with a Superscreen dash, combining driver, centre and passenger displays, video streaming, in-car gaming and an impressive interactive parking camera system. Plus, on the outside, the E-class is still one of the best-looking cars on the market. It’s a combination of class and technology that makes this plug-in hybrid E-Class a worthy car of the year.

Highly Commended: Kia EV9

Best Car Shortlist

Porsche Taycan, Mercedes E class E300e, Lotus Eletre S, Kia EV9, BMW i5, Rolls-Royce Spectre, BYD Seal, VW id7

Best electric car

(Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Taycan

The 2024 edition of the Porsche Taycan takes an already impressive electric automobile and improves it in almost every area: range is boosted by 35% to 421 miles (or 678 kilometres), the car can get up to 62mph in just 2.4 seconds (an improvement of 0.4 seconds over its predecessor), and battery charging from 10% to 80% can now take as little as 18 minutes, down from 27.

Other improvements cover the air suspension, accelerating and braking, and you can even get a second infotainment system fitted now too. It’s a stunning blend of engineering and design from Porsche, a car that could significantly change the market – and it’s our electric car of the year.

Highly Commended: Rolls-Royce Spectre

Best Electric Car Shortlist

Porsche Taycan, Lotus Eletre S, Kia EV9, BMW i5, Rolls-Royce Spectre, BYD Seal, VW ID. 7