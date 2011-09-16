Junk or Genius: AppBlaster

The App Blaster claims to be the first mobile augmented reality gun. Slot in an Apple iPod Touch or iPhone 4, download the Aliens app and prepare to save the world from alien domination.

With these bold claims we thought we'd put the AppBlaster to the ultimate test. Will the folk of London believe that this will revolutionise the way we game on the move? Or will they think it's just a bit of tat? It's time we found out as we ask; is the App Blaster is junk or genius?



