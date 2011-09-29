FIFA 12 review round-up

By Michael Sawh
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
More about FIFA 12
-
Official Wales side missing from UEFA Euro 2012 release
EA's FIFA 12 downloadable add-on UEFA Euro 2012 fails to feature licensed Welsh side
By Luke Johnson •
-
EA Sports UEFA Euro 2012 game lands as digital only title
Digital only football title land for FIFA 12 today ahead of Euro 2012 tournament
By Luke Johnson •
-
FIFA 12 update causes game crashes on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC versions
Mismatched data to blame for FIFA 12 woes
By Thomas Tamblyn •
Latest
-
-
Motorola Razr 2019 release date, price, features: all the latest news
The new Razr V4 brings a healthy dollop of nostalgia with a brand new folding display
By Paul Douglas •
-
This half-price Black Friday wake-up light deal will banish your winter morning blues
This cheap wake-up light will save you money and morning misery
By Paul Douglas •
T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.