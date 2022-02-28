Best secateurs 2022: the general garden management essential

The best secateurs (mid-19th century plural of French sécateur ‘cutter’, formed irregularly from Latin secare ‘to cut’) or hand pruners to coin the American term, are basically garden scissors for snipping small branches and stalks up to about 20mm in diameter.

Pruning is an essential practice that keeps plants healthy by promoting new growth. It also controls unruly plants from taking over the garden and helps train them to grow in the way you want them to grow. Dead-heading (removing dead flowers) is another important practice that can enhance the flowing performance of most perennials like roses, delphiniums, irises, lupins and poppies.

We’ve tested a variety of different secateurs on various branch widths and come to the conclusion that they all cut extremely precisely without leaving any bruising. In fact the biggest differences we‘ve noticed between the different models is size, comfort and whether they have the ability to select different jaw widths to suit individual hand sizes.

Here’s our list of the best secateurs you can buy today.

The best secateurs you can buy in 2022

1. Gardena Garden Secateurs B/S-M Best bypass secateurs for general use Reasons to buy + Dual jaw width + Effortless practicality + Comfy in the hand Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option Today's Best Deals View at Amazon 52 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Of all the models this writer has received, these bypass secateurs are the ones I always reach for first, simply because they’re really light and not too large. They also have two different jaw widths for different sized hands and come equipped with stainless steel blades coated in a high-grade plastic grip that feels silky smooth and extraordinarily comfy in the hand. Moreover, they’re quite cheap to buy and therefore not too precious to accidentally leave outside in the last place you used them.

As to be expected from a Teutonic company renowned for its quality garden gear, these bypass secateurs snip green stems and branches with consummate ease and are brightly coloured enough to easily locate in the garden tool caddy. Top buy.

2. Fiskars Plus PowerLever Metal Bypass Pruner P751 Unique bypass secateurs for effortless snipping Reasons to buy + Clever mechanism that maximises leverage + Cuts branches up to 24mm in diameter + Lovely springy action + Robust aluminium build Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for small hands

These smart-looking cast-aluminium bypass pruners from Fiskars incorporate a unique lever mechanism that reduces cutting effort dramatically while maximising leverage.

Instead of a standard scissor action, the rear of the top blade is split into two and its pivot point extended further back to join the bottom lever midway near the centre of the palm of the hand, creating a pulley-like effect for effortless cutting and excellent leverage when snipping larger stems up to an impressive 24mm in diameter. These secateurs feel quite large in the hand so the only thing missing in our opinion is a two-stage switch to prevent the blades from opening quite so wide when performing lighter topiary tasks.

The Plus PowerLever P751 is a great choice for arthritis sufferers and anyone who simply wants an easier time when pruning. If you have smaller hands, perhaps consider the similarly-styled Fiskars P57 pruner instead.

3. Niwaki GR Pro Secateurs High quality Japanese-made bypass secateurs Reasons to buy + Top-notch stem snipping + Premium KA70 carbon steel blades Reasons to avoid - Pricy - Wide spring action Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon

When it comes to blade manufacture – be it kitchen knives or, in this case, garden secateurs – the Japanese are past masters in the art. As we all know, they’re also connoisseurs of creative gardening. Put the two together and this is the end result – a pair of KA70 carbon steel bypass secateurs probably sharp enough to shave with.

Now, it must be said that these premium secateurs are of the old-fashioned variety which means a simple spring between two slim, plastic-sleeved steel handles. Consequently, they do require a bit more muscular action to prevent the jaws from springing wide open. Also, these are not the type of secateurs to leave lying about in the flowerbed because that beautiful metal work will get badly soiled.

However, when it comes to snipping delicate stems and thin branches, these secateurs cut with utmost precision leaving no bruising and an exactness of cut that your plants will probably thank you for.

If you’re a truly discerning horticulturist who insists on using only the sharpest and best quality garden tools in the shed, then make these high-end bypass secateurs one of your very first ports of call.

4. Corona ComfortGel Deadheading Snip FS3214BB Slim snippers for sensitive snipping Reasons to buy + Slim, sharp scissor blades + Grippy handles with gel coating + Also handy for household use

Corona – a leading horticultural brand in the USA – has a history dating back to 1928 when it helped revolutionise the US citrus fruit industry with production of one of the very first professional pruning shears for snipping fruit off the stem without damaging it.

The Corona Deadheading Snips are perfect for deadheading flowers and performing delicate stem work in confined areas. These bypass secateurs feel ultra light in the hand and are equipped with sharp stainless steel blades with bevelled tapered tips for precise cuts. They also boast a light return spring that makes them effortless to use and a ComfortGEL coating that provides superior comfort and plenty of grip.

5. Fiskars Quantum Bypass Pruner High-end pruners with grippy cork handles and wider cutting diameter Reasons to buy + Classy secateurs for effortless snipping + Can cut stalks up to 26mm in diameter + Comfy cork handles + Smooth action Reasons to avoid - Heavier than the norm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

This premium bypass model screams quality all the way from the high-grade aluminium body and ultra-sharp TruEdge bypass blades to the ergonomically designed cork-covered handle. Granted, the Quantum’s weighty feel and larger size makes them more suitable for gardeners with bigger hands, but you’ll love the feel of those cork handles which provide maximum grip, especially when your hands are sweaty.

This Quantum Bypass’s blades are good for green stems and stalks up to 2.6cm (one inch) in diameter and they perform exceptionally well. The spring, too, is set to just the right amount of tension for minimum effort.

If you’re a bit choosy about your garden tools and are after a pair of classy bypass secateurs that perform exceedingly well while being robustly built, then give this model a whirl.

6. Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Advantage Adjustable Bypass Secateurs 6060BS Keenly-priced pruners for smaller hands Reasons to buy + Small size for small hands + Two jaw widths Reasons to avoid - Not best for big hands Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Tooled Up 380 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you find your hands are too small for most secateurs, here’s a great pair of ‘lady size’ bypass pruners that do the job admirably well for around £15. Exceedingly light and small in the hand, these Spear & Jacksons are well up to the task when it comes to snipping back that most annoying of garden plants, the vexatious thorny ninja (aka bramble).

Aside from the slim, easy-grip handles, this model is also equipped with two-stages of jaw width – 75mm for small delicate stems and 114mm for slim green branches. The combination of its SK5 steel blades and bypass cutting action, meanwhile, ensures green stems are cut with minimal bruising. A great buy for those who just can’t get along with normal sized secateurs.

7. Stihl PG20 Universal Bypass Secateurs Good quality German-made secateurs Reasons to buy + Exceedingly comfy + Great colour Reasons to avoid - Handle coating is a bit slippery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These bright orange bypass secateurs from power tool manufacturer Stihl are just the ticket for effortless pruning. The slim grips fit perfectly in a large hand and the finger-shaped indents provide extra purchase when cutting thicker branches. However, the jury's out on the smooth plastic covering which is a bit too slippery when wearing leather-style gloves.

The Stihl PG20 is equipped with two razor-sharp steel blades for snipping through stems and branches up to around 15mm in diameter. In the pantheon of standard manual pruners, the Stihls feel great in the hand, are extremely sharp and super efficient.

8. Fiskars Powergear X Pruner PX93 Comfy, effortless anvil secateurs with swivelling hand grip Reasons to buy + Ergonomic lever + Clean cutting Reasons to avoid - Anvil action is not ideal for delicate green stems Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Where most other pruners come with two fixed grip levers, this model has a finger lever that swivels 45˚ as you close your hand. Fiskars states that its PowerGear mechanism ‘makes cutting up to 3.5 times easier than standard mechanisms’ and we’re inclined to agree.

These particular secateurs are fitted with an anvil mechanism so they’re good for hard, dry branches up to 26mm in width. They’re extremely comfy in the hand and the gently sprung levers don’t open too wide, making them pretty effortless to use. A stalwart addition for your trimming needs.

9. Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Ratchet Twist Anvil Secateurs A great choice for thicker branches Reasons to buy + Cuts branches up to 27mm in diameter + Rotating finger grip Reasons to avoid - The four-stage cutting action takes a bit of getting used to Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Tooled Up 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ratchet action secateurs are brilliant for cutting through tough branches up to 27mm in diameter. Unlike normal secateurs, a ratchet model like this anvil pair from Spear & Jackson uses angled teeth that enable the snipping of bigger branches in four short steps. Simply place the carbon steel blades around the branch and perform the same hand pumping action you would employ with a normal pair of secateurs. The blade will cut only a few millimetres before resetting itself for the second, third and fourth compressions respectively. And all without putting too much of a strain on the finger muscles.

Although the maximum stated width is 20mm, this model managed an even thicker branch of around 27mm though not without some struggle. Mind, the rotating finger grip (a mechanism very similar to the Fiskars secateurs reviewed above) was a massive help because the action does require having your hand outstretched.

If you don’t fancy carrying a large pair of loppers around with you, then pop a pair of these in your tool holster.

Which type of secateurs are best for you?

Before we get to the list of our favourite secateurs, we should address at least one particular piece of garden jargon that you will comes across when choosing the best secateurs for you: bypass and anvil.

Bypass secateurs have blades that are designed to pass each other smoothly as they cut, like scissors. They are perfect for green wood and delicate stems since they give precise, clean cuts and avoid damaging or bruising the branch.

Anvil secateurs, on the other hand, have one sharpened blade that cuts down on a flat hard plastic or rubber block, rather like a small chopping board. Anvil-equipped pruners are great for dead wood and dry, hard, old growth that needs cutting back. Mind, most amateur gardeners will happily make do with either mechanism since they both essentially perform much the same task. But if you were to pick just one type, we would recommend bypass secateurs because they perform both tasks extremely well.

Now you know your bypass from your anvil, read on for the lowdown on the best quality manual snippers currently on the market.