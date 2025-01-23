DJI just made off-grid power easier than ever

In a world that thrives on staying connected, DJI has stepped up to the plate with two innovative charging solutions designed to keep your devices powered in every situation.

Aimed at car campers and other off-grid folks, the two high-powered chargers are designed for the company’s portable power stations – such as the DJI Power 500 and Power 1000 – to ensure rapid and reliable energy replenishment wherever you are.

Perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger taps into your vehicle’s alternator to deliver an impressive 1000W of charging power. This allows you to fully recharge the DJI Power 1000’s 1024Wh battery in just 78 minutes – all while you’re driving. The charger also features reverse charging capabilities to ensure that your car battery doesn’t drain, keeping your road trip stress-free and uninterrupted.

For those venturing off the beaten path, the DJI Power 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger offers unmatched versatility. This dual-function charger supports up to 1200W of solar power input, making it an excellent option for off-grid living or eco-conscious adventurers. When plugged into an RV’s alternator, it supplies up to 600W of power, fully recharging the Power 1000 in approximately 40 minutes. Its intelligent two-way charging feature ensures that your RV’s battery remains charged, offering peace of mind during extended road trips.

The chargers are optimised to work seamlessly with DJI’s portable power stations, ensuring you have a dependable source of energy for everything from powering laptops and cameras to running essential home appliances in emergencies.

Both the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger and the DJI Power 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger are available now through DJI US, DJI UK, DJI AU and authorised retailers. Prices from $299/ £229/ AU$589.