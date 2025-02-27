Garmin SOS rescue data reveals the most dangerous outdoor activity – and it’s not what you think

Pressing the SOS button on a Garmin inReach device is a last resort, signalling that emergency help is needed.

Every year, the hiking GPS unit and outdoor watch extraordinaire releases its inReach SOS Report, revealing key insights into where and why people needed rescue in the past year – and the results might surprise you.

According to Garmin’s data, hiking and backpacking accounted for the greatest number of SOS incidents worldwide, surpassing activities like driving and motorcycling, climbing, and even rafting.

While these pursuits might not seem as inherently dangerous as extreme sports, the data suggests that injuries, getting stranded, and medical issues make backpacking riskier than many adventurers assume.

What’s putting backpackers at risk?

Garmin’s SOS data provides a glimpse into the most common reasons adventurers press the emergency button. Injuries topped the list, followed by vehicle issues, medical emergencies, and being stranded.

The unpredictable nature of outdoor environments – ranging from sudden weather shifts to altitude sickness and even wildlife encounters – adds to the dangers of hiking in remote areas.

In some cases, self-rescue was possible, with Garmin Response assisting users in nearly 12% of incidents without requiring a full-scale emergency dispatch. However, the majority of situations required external assistance, and helicopter rescues were the most common type of response.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Garmin)

More than just solo accidents

Another striking finding from the report is that nearly half of all SOS messages weren’t for the inReach user themselves but for someone else in their party or even a third-party individual.

While personal injuries and medical conditions were the primary reasons for SOS activations, Garmin’s report also notes an increase in wildlife-related incidents, including encounters with bears and rattlesnakes.

Furthermore, weather-related emergencies – such as wildfires, flash floods, and hurricanes – led to a higher number of distress signals in 2024, reinforcing the importance of preparation and up-to-date information before heading into the backcountry.

The latest data from Garmin underscores just how essential preparedness and satellite communication are for backpackers and outdoor enthusiasts. While the idea of hitting the trails might not seem as extreme as base jumping or rock climbing, the reality is that remote environments present unique risks that should never be underestimated.

Read the full Garmin 2024 inReach SOS Report here.